“Do you believe that Jesus Christ is our lord and savior?”
Only a few weeks into my first semester at the University of Georgia, I was walking past the Tate Student Center when a student approached me, clipboard in hand, and asked me this question. Assuming it was just a poll or survey, I responded with a simple “no.” What I wasn’t aware of, however, was that my answer would be so shocking to this one student.
The student put his clipboard down and crossed his arms. “Could you explain to me why not?” he asked.
I told him that I am Jewish. Apparently, this was not a sufficient answer, as he began questioning my values and pushing me to shift my religious beliefs to those that aligned with his. I walked away, bothered by this closed-mindedness and upset by the lack of respect for my religion. I have always known that UGA has a scarce Jewish population. However, I wasn’t aware that this was coupled with such a high degree of ignorance and skepticism.
I grew up as a proud Jew. I never hid the fact that I was Jewish from those around me and always took pride in my religious traditions. Living in North Carolina for the entirety of my life, I was used to not being surrounded by many people who share my religion. I came to UGA knowing that the state of Georgia did not have many Jews but never expected my beliefs to be challenged with such fervor.
Diversity is the cornerstone of any thriving community. Religious diversity should be included in the call for inclusion. I have been fortunate to find a small community here with whom I can celebrate Jewish traditions with. I have met great friends in my predominantly Jewish sorority, and I look forward to attending Shabbat dinner at Chabad every Friday night. Yet, the Jewish community at UGA, and our country as a whole, is not fully recognized. Jewish education is seldom taught (even general history courses skip over Jewish history), and Jews are rarely included in diversity efforts.
The UGA community would greatly benefit from more of these discussions. With this comes acquiring knowledge, acceptance, and respect for individuals and groups outside of our own bubbles. With a lot of students coming from the rural South surrounded by people who share similar beliefs, many UGA students grew up in a bubble and have not been exposed to much diversity in their lives. Most people living outside of the metropolitan Atlanta area have had few interactions with Jews, and I have found that a lot of UGA students have never even met a Jew.
I shouldn’t have to speed through the student center just to avoid a student approaching me with demanding questions. I shouldn’t have to explain to my peers why it isn’t a tragedy not to celebrate Christmas. I shouldn’t have to feel obligated to attend class on a Jewish holiday just to avoid missing important work.
UGA needs to recognize the importance of promoting and accepting religious diversity. There should be more of a push to educate students on different perspectives, including those of different religious backgrounds and beliefs. In doing so, I believe that my peers and the UGA community at large will better understand those around them, replacing ignorance with acceptance for individual identities who differ from themselves.