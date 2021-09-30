It is seen as a last resort — an escape from anxiety or depression. However, people who commit suicide will never truly see or understand the pain that they have left behind.

Suicide is a topic that dwells in a realm of silence. It is typically only brought up in academic or pop culture situations, and the taboo surrounding it leaves plenty of room for misunderstanding and stigma.

September is National Suicide Prevention month, and now more than ever it is crucial that we unite together in the fight against suicide. Even though suicide is a difficult and multi-layered issue, it is 100% preventable.

A study published by the Department of Health and Human Services found that suicide is the second leading cause of death in college students in America — approximately 1,100 students take their own lives per year — making this issue extremely important to address at the University of Georgia and on all college campuses. In 2019, a UGA Greek Life Office employee took her own life in the Tate Center Parking Deck.

Many college students experience overwhelming loneliness and anxiety while living away from home. According to information from the National Institute of Mental Health and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 50% of college students reported their mental health to be below average or poor. Furthermore, a 2018 American College Health Association survey revealed that 41% of students felt so depressed that it was difficult to function. Almost two-thirds felt overwhelming anxiety within the past year.

Students don’t always have the time to reflect on the state of their mental and emotional wellbeing. A combination of factors could lead to students developing suicidal behavior: academic demands, difficulty building a new support system and the inability to adjust to a new environment can all compound to foster harmful suicidal ideation.

The work of taking a full class load and managing extracurriculars makes for unhealthy sleep schedules, which may be a factor in rates of attempted suicide. The Psychiatric Times revealed in a recent analysis of a medical record study that having a sleep medicine consultation was a preventative factor for suicide attempts among those with sleeping disorders.

The reality is that most college students are overworked. They take a heavy course load, work jobs and try to have a social life. Along with this balancing act comes a lack of sleep. In fact, most college students get less than the recommended seven hours of sleep, which can contribute to mental health problems down the line.

Many people will not give their friends or family hints about their suicidal thoughts, so it is important to recognize the behaviors and actions that suicidal people tend to exhibit. According to the NIMH, some of these behaviors involve displaying extreme mood swings, using alcohol and drugs more often, giving away important possessions and withdrawing from family and friends.

It is important to regularly check on loved ones. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, family and friends have become more isolated from one another and it may be harder to recognize these warning signs. College students living away from home have less opportunities to interact with family, making it harder to notice changes in behavior.

Direct and open communication with others is one of the most critical steps in preventing suicide. There are several ways to help close the door to negative fixations which may lead to suicidal behavior, including exercising, meditating or taking a day off of school work to relax. Encouragement of any or all of these may help significantly.

If someone tells you that they are going to take their own life, do not leave them alone. Do not keep their suicidal thoughts a secret. Be sure to tell a trusted friend, family member or other trusted adult.

The importance of a support system such as family members, friends and classmates should never be underestimated. It is extremely important to listen to someone who is struggling, allow them to express their emotions and encourage them to get other forms of help. Even a simple act such as walking a friend to a local counseling service could go such a long way.

There have been very few suicides within the UGA community over the past decade, and no student suicides on campus in that time. With continued diligence and compassion for our friends and community, we can keep that trend alive together.