Arguments around abortion usually center on the right of women’s reproductive choice against the right of the fetus to life. Pro-life supporters usually hold the notion that since life is good, upholding life must be the worthy stance to hold.
The debate on pro-life and pro-choice makes the choice seem like one is making the decision to reject killing babies or choosing to preserve the freedom of women.
The Alliance Defending Freedom appeared before a federal court in Texas to reverse the FDA’s approval of Mifepristone, a medication taken orally to terminate a pregnancy. The group strategically filed the case on Nov. 18 in Amarillo, Texas, where judges are not required to move periodically from their post.
A decision has yet to be made regarding Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk’s ruling, but one is to be expected by Feb. 24.
The group aided in writing the Mississippi Law for the Supreme Court case that led to the overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24. After the midterm elections, the ADF are continuing their anti-abortion efforts to fight against abortion by targeting Mifepristone on the basis of the FDA’s parameters of safety.
The issue of being pro-life is more nuanced and complicated than it appears. The perspective of the fetus is not taken into account, nor is the fact that the fetus would then have to live out its life part of the discussion.
By the same token, there is the counterargument that the alternative lives of the aborted fetuses may have turned out to benefit themselves and humanity, which is what pro-life activists may be betting on.
Debate over abortion tends to neglect one key issue: the full human experience. Supporters of pro-life prioritize the notion that life is always good. But in doing so, they inherently force all of life into the world, even if the life that faces the individuals in question may be particularly challenging to create a happy and meaningful life.
From the perspective of the fetus, the following question may be asked: What kind of life would be expected if their mother did not fully want to bring them into the world?
The answer requires considering the necessities to create a happy or meaningful life.
Prior to life, our mothers are our first home and the primary caregivers. While pregnant, so many of the mother’s actions determine the course of fetal development. And after birth, if kept and cared for, mothers nourish, clothe and provide homes for their children. In the earliest stages of life, the relationships between caregiver and child are the basis of understanding the world that we come into.
Though some philosophers argue that if the fetus qualifies as a person, they have a fundamental right to life. But I would argue that fetuses also have a fundamental and equal right to death as an aspect of living, and cannot be ignored as a separate process of life. Past a certain age, living and dying are inherently similar.
Seeking an abortion means that there is an absence of desire to have a child. More specifically, there is a lack of consent to gestate, give birth and take care of the baby, who will grow up facing all kinds of experiences, albeit some potentially very nice experiences, but will only be able to leave by dying.
In “The Trouble With Being Born,” Romanian philosopher E. M. Cioran writes, “for a long time — always, in fact — I have known that life here on Earth is not what I needed and that I wasn’t able to deal with it.”
He has also written, “I’m simply an accident. Why take it all so seriously?”
Cioran, the son of a Greek Orthodox priest, has argued that life is difficult and it is not always a good experience. If we do not live into old age, our life would end tragically abruptly by a miserable event. But if we do live into old age, the process of aging is equally as tragic.
Cioran’s writings consistently agree with the notion that even if our mothers wished for us to come into the world, we face a constant challenge in living and will inevitably struggle very much.
Many are blessed with the sort of lives with loving mothers and caretakers that support them, but the ultimate reality that faces others shows that life is ultimately dangerous. The lived experience of life, including dying, should not be ignored as a consequence of who wins the debate on life vs. choice.
Women should be considered wise enough to decide upon the life of their baby and should not be prevented from seeking necessary care if they decide that they do not want or are not in the right circumstances to rear them.
Part of the issue may be with the polarizing term ‘abortion’ but the real issue is about what getting an abortion means and what not being able to get one means for people. If we see the issue through the lens of charity, we might not be so quick to shut down abortion as an ugly process. Rather, it could be seen as a way of sparing people the pains of life.