While attending college has always been an expensive endeavor, rising tuition rates have exacerbated the financial stress associated with higher education. Once considered affordable alternatives to private research institutions, public universities are becoming less accessible to the average American student.
The cost to attend the University of Georgia has risen throughout the last decade. Given that less than one-third of Georgia citizens over the age of 25 have a four-year degree, this trend is extremely troubling and is part of a pressing issue: A lack of education means a lack of social mobility.
Compounding this problem is the decreased scholarship funds available to students. According to the state Department of Audits and Accounts Performance Audit Division, the average HOPE Scholarship award decreased by neatly 20% between 2006 and 2015. Due to increased demand and decreased state lottery earnings, which fund the HOPE scholarship, legislators reduced the amount promised to students. It previously covered the full tuition costs for in-state students but is now recalculated annually to cover only a portion.
These merit-based scholarships, however, are rife with inequalities. According to the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, students with very low family incomes comprise 7% of Zell Miller Scholarship recipients, compared to students with high family incomes who make up 31% . This class divide stems largely from high income families having resources to augment education early on, while first-generation students are less likely to receive guidance.
Similarly, Black students are the most underrepresented among Zell recipients, receiving only 6% of funds despite making up 29% of the in-state undergraduate population, while white students receive 70% of funds and make up 49%, respectively. The scholarship system may not be able to prevent these institutional inequalities at their origin, but it should at least act as a countermeasure to elevate less privileged students.
These disparities leave many to rely on student loans, a notoriously predatory industry. In Georgia, 59% of students graduate with student debt. The Institute for College Access and Success found that students of color receive less funding and have lower graduation rates, increasing the pressure for those students to turn toward predatory loans. This debt hits families with little to no savings the hardest and makes it considerably more difficult to build intergenerational wealth, exacerbating the poverty cycle.
Research has shown that a college degree is necessary to compete in the modern job market. However, college costs have increased 8.5 times as much as the earnings of workers between the ages of 22 and 27. This means that even though a college diploma is much more essential than it was in the past, the average young worker cannot afford to pay for it.
The University System of Georgia decided to refrain from hiking tuition costs in April 2021, though this could be attributed to lowered educational costs during the pandemic. Still, the overall cost of attending UGA has risen nearly 20%in the last decade from $26,601 in 2011 to $31,120 in 2021, largely due to expanded institutional fees for dining, housing and athletic programs.
With student debt at an all-time high and a lack of political action, this trend is not surprising. The USG’s decision to keep tuition stable for this school year is a promising step forward. However, as colleges continue to become more expensive and scholarships continue to go toward those least likely to need them, more and more potential students will be sidelined.