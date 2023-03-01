If you’ve been paying attention to TV lately, you’ve probably heard people raving about HBO’s adaptation of “The Last of Us.” The show has been praised both for its accuracy to the game and for some of the masterful deviations. One of these deviations highlights an important trend in media that cannot lose its momentum: The character Sam is deaf.
Sam is the most recent in a string of deaf characters being featured in mainstream media. In fact, “The Last of Us” isn’t even the only zombie apocalypse show to include a deaf character. Starting in season nine, “The Walking Dead” featured a deaf character named Connie and her hard-of-hearing sister, Kelly, played by Lauren Ridloff and Angel Theory, who are deaf and hard-of-hearing themselves. Ridloff also starred as the superhero, Makkari, in Marvel’s 2021 film “Eternals.”
“I was humbled with the experience and the opportunity to provide my work as a native ASL signer and educating the TWD family more about the deaf culture and our values,” American Sign Language professor Laurie Achin, who is deaf, said in an email. She worked as an ASL consultant on “The Walking Dead” during seasons 10 and 11.
Achin worked with hearing actors and crew members to teach them signs they would need for various scenes, as well as working with Ridloff and Theory to make sure they were comfortable with translations. She would review scripts, as well as review episodes in post-production to make sure signs were visible and understandable.
“They were very motivated and wanted to learn and understand our culture better and make sure their scripts were authentic with deaf/HH norms and storyline,” Achin said.
In 2022, “CODA” won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. "CODA" stands for “Child of a Deaf Adult." The film follows Ruby Rossi, the only hearing member of her family, as she navigates trying to help her family’s struggling business while wanting to pursue her passion at Berklee College of Music. The win was a milestone for deaf representation, along with the fact that Troy Kotsur won Best Supporting Actor for his role, making him the first deaf actor to win an Oscar. Marlee Matlin, who also starred in the film, is the only deaf actress to have won an Oscar in 1987, for her role in“Children of a Lesser God.”
The recent increase in Deaf representation in mass media reflects a growing awareness of the need for diversity of all kinds in the media that we consume. Also, this highlights how the media chooses to represent different people.
“It feels amazing to see more doors open to many deaf-talented actors/performers/workers/crews who can provide the real experience of a deaf/hard of hearing person and how their lives look like and how they would react in the real life instead of having a hearing person taking up the role or position,” Achin said.
Many people who are largely ignorant of the Deaf community see deafness as an abnormality. But, few deaf people look at it that way, and some even see it asjust a difference. By having characters who are shown to be just as strong and capable, if not moreso, as their hearing counterparts, we can work to dispel the myth that a life without hearing is an incapable one.
Sam, Connie and Kelly are never portrayed as burdens in their post-apocalyptic worlds. In both shows, the people around these characters learn ASL and actively use it to communicate with the characters. This is a big deal, especially when you consider that many deaf children’s hearing families never even bother to learn ASL.
Achin noted that Deaf people “have to work harder to get our access when hearing people have it easy,” such as by being expected to rely on subtitles when they watch movies or television.
Deaf characters should be played by deaf actors — all of the examples here are deaf actors playing deaf characters. To have a hearing actor play a deaf character is to take away the deaf community’s representation and opportunity to demonstrate their gifts.
The National Association of the Deaf fights this, calling out how “hearing people misappropriate our stories and our roles, only to seek out our assistance to help them create a facsimile of our lives” and compiles listings of media that does actually employ deaf people for their respective roles.
Progress only matters if it is sustained. In a world dominated by social media and trends, activism can often be performative, lasting temporarily and having no real impact after being forgotten. Deaf advocacy, and advocacy for diversity in general, cannot be relegated to this status.
“The bottom line is to include the deaf people more and give more opportunities and share more to spread awareness and better understanding of the deaf community/culture and provide accessibility,” Achin said.
There is no question that the media we consume plays a powerful role in how we perceive and interact with the world. By including more deaf characters and portraying them as functional people, we can normalize deafness and bring awareness to the community. Exposure breeds understanding.