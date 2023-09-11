There are often preconceived notions, usually negative, toward drug usage. Many anti-drug campaigns promote drug-based abstinence and associate drug use to gangs and violent behavior. But in recent years, especially with a movement across the country to legalize marijuana, new perceptions of drug use are becoming mainstream. Not only for the usage of marijuana but something usually thought of as harder — psychedelics.
There have already been efforts to destigmatize drug-use, such as the Harm Reduction Coalition whose main initiative is to create a movement that acknowledges the rights of people who use drugs and recognize that traditional law enforcement policies do not limit negative health consequences that come from addiction. This includes strategies that nurture safer use, abstinence and meeting drug users where they are, like needle exchange programs. These programs and others like them are necessary to change how we view drug users and create safer environments that allow for the destigmatization and legalization of safe substances, especially psychedelics.
In terms of the historical timeline of research, psychedelics have been used by Indigenous groups across the world for millennia. But, contemporary research on psychedelics began in 1938 when chemist Albert Hofmann synthesized lysergic acid diethylamide, known as LSD. Hofman’s celebrated bicycle ride after ingesting LSD became the start of the “second wave” psychedelic movement.
During the ‘50s and ‘60s, the scientific world exploded with research on psychedelic drugs but faced government blowback in the following decades. The stigma even caused the Journal of Psychedelic Drugs to change its name to the Journal of Psychoactive Drugs. Some view the questionable practices of Timothy Leary — a Harvard psychologist and so-called “High Priest of LSD” — as the precursor to the government’s restrictions on psychedelics.
But after decades of persistent advocacy, a new “psychedelic renaissance” has blossomed. Universities, such as John Hopkins University, have created centers for psychedelic research. Oregon and Colorado have both decriminalized psychedelic mushrooms, or “magic mushrooms,” only ten years after weed legalization. And recently, Micahel Pollan’s book “How to Change Your Mind” was turned into a Netflix series of the same name.
On the University of Georgia’s campus, there has been a small and concerted effort to open an on-campus discourse about the research, history and spirituality pertaining to psychedelics, especially from the club Students for Psychedelic Advocacy, Research, and Connection. The club's main initiative is to foster awareness and advocacy through these open discourses, not blatantly encouraging the recreational use of psychedelics.
Such initiatives dismantle long-established preconceptions of psychedelics, opening student’s minds to research surrounding the effects of psychedelics and the long-term benefit it can provide to those who use them medicinally. For example, research suggests that psilocybin can ease depression and anxiety in cancer patients and the potential capability of mushrooms to help long-term cigarette smokers quit.
To combat the negativity surrounding addiction and drug use, SPARC also promotes harm reduction strategies. In reference to psychedelics, they are generally considered non-addictive substances. Although, harm reduction strategies would still advocate and encourage to use them within a controlled environment since substances can be laced with highly addictive and dangerous drugs, like fentanyl.
With psychedelics having a longtime cultural impact on art, music and literature, the research produced by major universities and the concerted efforts of student-led clubs, there is a major turning point toward a more scientific understanding of psychedelics. But as of right now, there is no clear future to the widespread legalization of psychedelics, beyond local or state movements.
It would be travesty to not open more pathways toward the legalization of psychedelics and understand the positive effects of them when used correctly. There needs to be further political advocacy on the federal level, which is already burgeoning as the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs researches into MDMA-assisted psychotherapy for veterans with severe PTSD. The federal government could legalize psychedelic therapy clinics, especially as research becomes more definitive. Through these clinics, people will be able to explore the deepest recesses of their minds, providing people with an ability to access a world beyond what’s in front of their eyes, changing the landscape of mental health forever.
Psychedelics are not an enemy but a tool that have been used for centuries by Indigenous communities. It is time for psychedelics to become a mainstream and regularly used tool in Western medicine, instead of highly criminalized drugs. It would be amazing to see a layer of stigma removed from American society as these non-addictive substances become an integral in both their recreational and medicinal uses.
In the words of Timothy Leary, it is time for society to “turn on, tune in, drop out.”