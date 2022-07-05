The Fourth of July is one of the better holidays celebrated in the United States. Happening in the middle of summer, it is a perfect time for outside barbecues, pool parties and fascinating firework shows. It also celebrates American unity, and while the historical unity may have been a mutual hatred for British rule, now it marks a unity between Americans despite political divisions and other divides.
But should we celebrate one of America’s oldest holidays? There are many factors to take into account, especially the fact that Independence Day does not actually mark American independence.
July 4 is not the day that the United States declared independence from Great Britain. The Continental Congress, the governing body for the early American resistance, unanimously voted to approve a resolution which declared independence on July 2, 1776. In fact, Founding Father John Adams believed that the day would go down in history and be celebrated with “shews, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations” all across the country.
After two days of drafting and editing, on July 4, the Congress approved the official document known as the Declaration of Independence. Around 200 copies of the document were printed, but only one member signed it at this time. President of the Congress John Hancock’s famous signature was the only one to appear on these copies.
Much of the American public was probably unaware of independence until later. While literacy rates were high for white male Americans, many Americans relied on public readings. The first public reading did not occur until John Nixon read the document at Independence Square on July 8, 1776. Even those who were literate had to wait, the first newspaper to publish it, The Pennsylvania Evening Post, did so on July 6.
However, Georgia sent no delegates to the first Congress, making it the only state to do so. The youngest colony, founded only in 1732, feared a war with local Native American tribes, which would require British assistance. Therefore, Georgia did not actually join the United States until August 2, 1776 when its three delegates signed the document.
Another important aspect to consider is for whom did the Declaration of Independence mark independence for?
Enslaved Black Americans received no freedom from the document. In fact, before the Revolutionary War began, many slaves were making informal alliances with the British, hoping to achieve some liberty through the royal officials. This likely drove more white colonists to support independence as they were afraid of losing their slaves. In his rough draft of the Declaration, Thomas Jefferson even included a grievance that the king had imposed Black slaves on white colonists and was now encouraging them to fight against the colonists in war.
While Native Americans were cited in the Declaration, it was not to be given rights or freedoms. Instead, they were derogatively called “merciless Indian savages” and similar to Black slaves, were likely to fight against the colonists. Native Americans supported the British due to their peacekeeping measures, including the Indian Proclamation Line of 1763. This kept colonists from settling west of the Appalachian mountains, although it was largely ignored and drove even more colonists to support independence.
Women in colonial America were treated better than slaves or Native Americans but many of their liberties were still withheld. Women did not have the right to vote, lost the right to property when married and were widely regarded as second-class citizens. Childbearing was dangerous but expected due to the idea of Republican motherhood. Under this ideology, women’s purpose was to rear and teach the future generations the importance of inalienable rights and representative government.
Today, women in America have been stripped of certain independence over their bodies with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Although this hands the right to an abortion back to the state and does not outrightly ban it, 22 states have laws that can be used to restrict access. I as well as 61 percent of Americans believe that womens’ rights should not be left for states to decide but are instead guaranteed by the Constitution.
While July 4 marks a time of unity for Americans, it is equally important to remember that the holiday did not mark independence for all and still does not. Only after these aspects are fully considered and worked upon can America truly celebrate liberty and justice for all.