On January 2nd, Marjorie Taylor Greene, a University of Georgia graduate, congresswoman, and representative of Georgia’s 14th district, was banned from Twitter for “repeated violations of [their] COVID-19 misinformation policy.” Facebook quickly followed suit.
Prior to the incident, Greene had a noteworthy social media presence with more than 465,000 followers on her personal Twitter account. Greene’s status as a congresswoman and a high-profile Republican has led to Republican outrage concerning her ban.
Personally, I don’t see the microcosm that is this specific ban as the issue, but rather see this ban as one of many incidents in a pattern of behavior exhibited by social media companies to impede free speech.
Of course, this situation harkens back to when former United States President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook mainly due to his controversial and contested role in the events of the January 6th Capitol riot of last year.
Similar to Trump’s situation, many people feel that Greene did nothing wrong, and some think they both committed crimes worthy of removal from social media, which they claim, among other things, the politicians used as tools to conspire against the well-being of the nation.
Many people have been discussing the implications of banning high-profile politicians from social media. The basis for the argument suggests that such bans eliminate a direct line of communication with constituents.
Social media is one of, if not the single most influential political communication tool of today, so completely removing a politician from a social media platform is undeniably serious.
However, Trump and Greene had and, in Greene’s case, still have access to their explicitly political accounts, called government accounts, which are typically used by politicians’ campaign teams to make official statements. Official accounts like these often have fewer followers, as in Greene’s case, than politicians’ personal accounts.
In addition, Greene can still use her official government Twitter account to send messages and communicate with her followers on the platform, which makes banning her personal account not as serious as it would be if it were her only account, so is it really a big deal that Twitter banned Greene’s personal Twitter account if she is still able to use her political account? I would argue no.
Although Greene was banned for one of the most controversial reasons possible, there is indeed a clause in Twitter’s terms of service that spreading COVID-19 misinformation is a bannable offense.
However, some would argue that even having such a politically charged clause in their terms of service is equivalent to placing a limit on free speech.
Unfortunately, massive tech companies such as Twitter have an inordinate amount of power. The complete control they exert over their own private platforms, which millions of people use, as well as the billions of dollars in capital that social media companies control makes them more powerful than almost any single politician could ever be.
Of course, the controversy goes beyond the ban itself and its practical effects.
Many people are saying that Twitter was biased in its decision to ban the conservative politician, as Twitter is an almost explicitly left-wing media platform and company. People also wonder about the slippery slope this might cause around politicians’ freedom of speech and the power of tech companies to deplatform one for their political opinions.
Unfortunately, however, because Twitter is a private corporation, if you do not agree to their terms and conditions, you may not be permitted to use their platform.
Although I may not agree with Greene’s views on COVID-19 or her spreading of misinformation, I believe it’s much more important to focus on the much larger issue at hand here, which is the steadily growing and soon to be unlimited power of social media conglomerates, who are acting more like governments than companies by abusing their private corporate power. If we have to be “limited” on their platforms, the companies themselves should be limited too.
This has led many people to wonder and inquire about what exactly can be done about social media’s intersection with politics.
To Republicans who feel they are being increasingly censored, I would say to consider getting back on board with reigniting the antitrust regulations that Democrats have been trying to pass for a long time. I would in fact say that this is not only the easiest solution to the woes regarding the intersection of private tech companies and politics, but is perhaps the only efficient and possibly foreseeable solution to the problem in the near future.
To Democrats, I would say to continue with these efforts, but to also remember who the real enemy is in situations like these, and to not get lost in the partisan politics we all often get lost in.