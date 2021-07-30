Diversity is valuable because if we were all the same, life would be monotonous. If people all looked, thought and felt the same way, humanity would be left at a standstill. We thrive when we have variety in our lives. The lack thereof is why I have a problem with social media.
Basically, all of the popular social media platforms are becoming the same thing.
I spend a lot of time on social media, more time than I’d like to admit. I’m scared to look at my Screen Time reminder. While I appreciate the necessity of companies to expand and compete in the market, I take issue with the current proceedings. The more social platforms adapt to the market, the more similar they become to their rivals.
A prime and recent example of this is Instagram. Adam Mosseri, the head of the photo-sharing platform, announced upcoming changes to the Facebook-owned application.
“We’re no longer a photo-sharing app,” Mosseri said bluntly in a video he posted on June 30. In short, Instagram will be moving from single photo orientation to something more multimedia- and creator-centered.
Creator-centered apps like YouTube and TikTok are hubs for social media influencers to build a branded page to make profits. Mosseri is clearly aware of that, acknowledging the competition Instagram has with social media giants TikTok and YouTube.
My problem with Instagram's shift is that there are already creator-centered social media platforms. Why does Instagram need to mutate to meet needs that are already being met? I don’t want to be an Instagram-TikToker, but that's exactly where this social media train is headed.
Honestly, I miss being able to go to an app or site and be excited with a feature that was unique to that specific app. It’s getting harder and harder to truly differentiate what’s actually unique between popular social media platforms. For instance, take a moment and guess which platform I’m describing:
Users can video chat, live stream, direct message and post snapshots to look into what they’re doing on any given day. There’s a personalized feed based on their following list and a curated feed of recommended posts based on posts they’ve liked.
Having a hard time narrowing it down to only one platform? That would be because the features I described can be found on all of the top five social media sites.
Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook have Stories, the same concept as Twitter’s Fleets. Twitter, TikTok and Facebook have For You Pages, which are mimicked by Snapchat’s Discover and Instagram’s Explore pages. All of these offer similar methods of communicating or video streaming with friends and followers and promoting advertisements.
Even worse — the bigger the platform, the stronger the monopoly. Big media companies can buy out smaller companies if they view them as a threat, therefore eliminating competition. Because of this, start-ups often don’t stand a chance in the big leagues.
Another Instagram example comes with Facebook’s acquisition of the app. Instagram was launched in 2010 and was acquired only two years later in 2012. Facebook was able to wipe out the new competition and boost revenue in one fell swoop.
Another elimination move by Facebook was their acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014. They’ve since melded various features from the two apps together and began collecting more and more user data over time.
In January 2021, WhatsApp users were notified that the terms of use were changing and that WhatsApp would be sharing more of their data with Facebook. If users did not agree, their account was set to be removed by February.
Previously, there was a section in the settings of the app that allowed users to choose whether or not their data was shared. This is no longer the case. Not only did the removal of this rub some users the wrong way, but it also further shows the control of big-media companies that contributes to monotony. The more data is shared within and between apps, the more social media developers are able to track who we message and what we watch, like or comment on.
Besides the invasive nature of this practice, it’s also problematic for another reason. The tab on each of these apps with curated content for us based on our app activity — like the For You or the Explore — can be entertaining and connect us with like-minded users, but it gets old. We are putting money in their pockets to show us regurgitated content over and over on any given platform.
The saddest part is that each platform was originally created for a unique purpose. Each application was filling a gap in the consumer market. Now, the lack of authenticity is saturating the market with a lack of creativity.
Exploring social media platforms used to be fun. Now, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and any other platforms you can think of are all monotonous, reinvented versions of each other. Hopefully soon, software developers will break the cycle and launch something unconventional that can flourish without being trampled by the competition.