Throughout my time at the University of Georgia, I have seen students struggle with eating disorders. I have watched them put little food on their plate and learned that dinner was their first and only meal of the day. More than once, I have heard students say that since they are going out or taking pictures later, they should eat as little as possible.
Alongside the excitement of college comes stressors of class management, the infamous freshman 15, dressing to impress, social experiences in classes and social media culture. The compilation of these things situates college campuses as breeding grounds for eating disorders.
Eating disorders on campus can be difficult to see because they may be easily hidden. Although it isn’t talked about enough, students of all genders struggle with them. Campus culture and social media can not only reinforce but encourage negative relationships with food and body image.
While the dining halls appear exciting with options, they can be daunting. Many students begin college avoiding the freshman 15, but this can become dangerous.
Once adjusted to food buffets, many students struggle to find substantive foods that fit their diet or lifestyle. This can be the beginning of a slippery slope to eating disorders, as people alternatively skip meals.
Students typically go with friends to eat as a social activity. While enjoyable for many, social pressures can worsen food anxiety. Additionally, social media pressures have invoked the attitude that you have to look skinny to post photos.
Students of all genders have expectations placed upon them on how they should look. With this, there are even stigmas surrounding gyms, as individuals may feel criticized for going if they don’t fit a certain gendered mold.
Ramsey Student Center can be a daunting place. Although its resources and equipment are made available to all UGA students, looming intimidation often prevents many students from going.
There is the expectation that you have to already be “fit” to go to the gym, and many struggle to feel at place surrounded by individuals with different body types. With the gym being a place of avoidance, many instead turn to eating habits in order to change their appearance.
According to a survey conducted by the National Eating Disorder Association, college students who identify as female are more likely to experience eating disorders than those who identify as male. Gender minority classifications were not surveyed.
While everyone has their own perceptions of food, our mindsets impact each other. From my experience, this can especially be seen in sorority housing.
One could feel what they are eating is wrong based on another’s habits. Similarly, seemingly meaningless comments about food being eaten or body types can have a larger impact than intended.
Often, students look at pictures on social media and think they should aspire to look a certain way. However, this is unrealistic and can create dangerous eating habits.
A large social aspect of UGA is nightlife and party culture. From what I have seen, there are expectations and norms of what to wear on a night out that are not easy for everyone.
I remember being intimidated on my first night out. Other women were wearing skin-tight shirts and crop tops, a style that does not work for everyone and creates insecurities. Photos posted on social media almost strictly depict this, enforcing social expectations.
This is not to say that people shouldn’t wear clothing they feel confident in, revealing or not. However, we need to recognize not all bodies are the same and it is okay to wear something you’re comfortable with.
From my experience, in both a dorm and sorority house, people can take their own insecurities out on others by commenting on appearances. There is even the unspoken expectation that women in sororities should look skinny to fit the mold. Some believe that if you don’t conform, you should get looked down upon.
These comments can discourage people so much about their bodies that they unhealthily change their eating habits to fit the mold that society and social media presents.
We need to be more aware of one another and recognize that we can do more harm than we realize. Despite the effective facade, people’s presentations of themselves on social media are highlight reels that we shouldn’t and can’t conform to.