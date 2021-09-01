Freshman year me, an intended journalism major, was incredibly confused as to why I had to take “Intro to Math Modeling.” I honestly still couldn’t tell you why I needed that class.
I was thrilled to go to the University of Georgia and focus on classes I was excited about, rather than the ones I dreaded. I was then disillusioned to see that upon coming to college, I needed to fulfill a few course requirements in areas extremely unrelated to my major.
If you’re like me – I changed my major four times – you may also realize that prerequisites can provide helpful insight into potential majors. Frankly, they can also be pointless. Many of us can commiserate over the frustration behind trying to learn a college level course that is entirely inapplicable to what you actually want to do.
Unlike math modeling, sociology is deeply applicable to all of us. It’s not a prerequisite for many UGA students, but maybe an introduction course in sociology belongs among others as a graduation requirement.
The discipline of sociology – a social science which examines different aspects of society including human social behavior, social interactions, patterns of relationships, institutions and culture – is invariably useful when looking at many of the issues plaguing American society (think: racism, sexism, capitalism, wealth inequality, political strife, religious conflict). This list is not exhaustive, nor is it exclusive to America.
Studying sociology made me more excited about life because the more classes I took, the more I understood different societal components, norms and phenomenons. Sociology is a study that I believe can actually make you a better human.
Harel Shapira at the University of Texas at Austin describes sociology as “a lens for seeing the world, a lens that maybe we don’t naturally have … for trying to understand how people’s behaviors are impacted and shaped by the forces outside of them.”
Components of society and their conflicts (like the ones previously listed) are fundamentally unavoidable. And believe it or not, every single one of us plays a role in those issues.
No matter your position in society, you are consistently taking on a slew of different roles that have external effects on those around you. By better understanding those roles, you can grow to become more empathetic and recognize their functions and effects in society.
Sociology also aids in the process of unlearning biases and reintroducing concepts in different perspectives to create more sustainable and holistic viewpoints.
Biases that stem from wealth inequality, race and gender are particularly common in our society. Through a sociological lens, many gain increasing awareness about the systems we perpetuate that create barriers for some and not others. Without these studies, it would be difficult to gain tangible understanding of the discrepancies in our society.
“Sociology holds society accountable for a lot of social ills by making them visible,” says Megan Underhill, a professor and race and family scholar at the University of North Carolina at Asheville. “It provides society with a roadmap of how we might be able to facilitate change.”
While I believe prerequisites are mostly just a way for universities to get more money and time from their students, I don’t believe they should be abolished altogether. I actually think they should be replaced with more efficacious studies: life skills, like how to do taxes or pay off a mortgage — and sociology.
Now more than ever, our society has a lot to be held accountable for and a lot to learn. Sociology provides much more than opinions and theories. It provides individuals with everyday empirical evidence that give reason to human behavior and the patterns and systems we’ve created within our society.
Regardless of one’s major or career aspirations, learning the types of lessons sociology presents would be beneficial to all of us. Inevitably, we’re all human and to a certain degree, we all share the same society; so it'd be nice if we all spent some time studying how to improve in the one role we’ll always have.