Recently, very few things in Georgia politics have stayed the same. But throughout all of the state’s political earthquakes, one thing has stayed constant: Georgia voters almost never ticket-split, or vote for candidates from different parties on the same ballot.
Outside of a few cases, if voters in Georgia voted for a certain party in one race, they would almost always vote for that party in every other race on the ballot. This precedent, like so many others in Georgia, will almost certainly be broken in 2022.
For as long as this year’s elections have been polled, a clear and meaningful gap has existed between the gubernatorial and senatorial races. Across nearly every poll conducted in the state, Sen. Raphael Warnock has run well ahead of Stacey Abrams in their respective races, and with almost only one month left until the election, there is every reason to expect that this split will be reflected in the final results. Regardless of which party wins or loses the overall races, this development has significant implications for the future of Georgia politics and how the Democratic party will be judged in further elections.
The reason for this new bout of ticket-splitting is not complicated. It is a function of the most important development in recent Georgia history: racial depolarization. Since Trump’s election in 2016, the once iron-clad support that each party enjoyed with their respective core demographics — Democrats with people of color and Republicans with white people — has weakened, transforming Georgia politics from relatively static, unchanging affairs into swingy contests much more in line with the rest of the country. It is also a change that Georgia Democrats, despite being the sole beneficiaries of its effects, have completely failed to understand.
At the same time that Georgia politics began to transform in the mid-2010s, the state party became enraptured with an electoral theory from a soon-to-be bygone era. This doctrine, often taken as fact by the mainstream media, posits that the entirety of Georgia politics is determined by one thing: the racial composition of the electorate. The central belief was that voters in states like Georgia were so set in their ways that elections were determined solely by changing demographics.
This idea was not entirely outlandish at the time. According to the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics, research conducted during the Obama administration showed an incredibly strong correlation between racial background and political preferences. Other fast-growing states, especially out West, had become Democratic strongholds off of this exact phenomenon. The history of the South did not give much reason for Democrats to expect that white voters would somehow turn their way. But turn their way they did, perhaps in a way that Georgia Democrats did not expect, because they sure did nothing to change their approach.
Despite it being clear as early as 2017 that statewide elections could be won within one year, Democrats carried on with a strategy meant to carry the state in ten years. Their gubernatorial nominee, Stacey Abrams, was a leading evangelist of racial turnout theory. She implemented it into every aspect of her campaign, applying an Obama-era theory to a Trump-era world.
It was intended to be a showcase for the future of American liberalism. She ended up with one of the worst showings in comparison to other Democrats in the country.
When Democrats finally broke through in 2020, almost entirely due to substantial improvements among voters that Abrams never would have targeted, you would think that Democrats would question their previous strategies. Instead, they doubled down, hard. Abrams, despite basing her entire career as the antithesis to the politics that ultimately won the state for Democrats, was given personal credit for their victories in 2020. To explain her loss in 2018, Georgia was described as a land completely out of time, with voters totally ignorant of candidate quality and national trends of voting on the basis of their identity alone.
If this were true, 2022 would be Abrams’ year: well past the time when the state finally matured enough for her, as a Democrat, to win. But, as they see far too late, it was not true. This year is, in all likelihood, not her year.
Even if Abrams somehow wins, it will be with much less support than Warnock. All they will gain is an answer to the question of her 2018 performance once and for all. She didn’t underrun Democrats in 2020 because the state was not ripe enough — she did so because she was simply not popular.
By 2026, if Abrams does not land a final Hail Mary, Republicans will have controlled the Georgia governorship for 24 years straight. It will do Georgia Democrats good to spend the time until then learning what voters truly want from them as a party at the state level. If they just sit and wait for population statistics to reach a certain threshold, the world will pass them by.