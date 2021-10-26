Rarely in the history of political competition has one candidate gained so much by losing as Georgia’s own Stacey Abrams. Since her narrow defeat in the 2018 gubernatorial race to then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp, the former Democratic state representative has risen in profile to become a true national figure. Where other politicians saw the end of their careers, Abrams was able to leverage a loss into becoming one of her party’s most prominent members.
When Democrats stunningly won Georgia’s two senate elections in January to take full control of Congress, she received no small share of the credit, despite not being on the ballot. In the current congressional debate on voting rights, she has become the liberal wing’s de facto leader without even being a member of Congress. She was even included on Joe Biden’s shortlist of Vice President picks in 2020, despite never having held any elected office higher than minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives.
You almost have to feel bad for Brian Kemp — all he got out of actually winning that race was the governorship of Georgia. But Abrams won’t even let him have that. It is considered a near-certainty that she will challenge him for a second time in 2022 to finally take what many consider is rightfully hers.
But beyond Abrams the myth is Abrams the candidate, the woman who will actually have to appeal to enough Georgians to win the governorship next year. And unlike her well-established national reputation as a liberal leader for voting rights, this aspect of her career — her actual electoral skill — has rarely been discussed.
And unlike the Abrams of publicity and celebrity, the real Abrams demonstrated weaknesses as a politician in 2018, one that could very well weigh down the whole Democratic ticket in 2022 if not dealt with.
To understand why Democrats should be concerned, one must look at the political environment of 2018. No other year in recent history has been more favorable for Democrats than that midterm. Based on the returns for the House of Representatives, they won the national popular vote by an 8.6% margin, a larger margin of victory than even Barack Obama’s 2008 landslide win, according to Cook Political Report. Compare that to 2016 when Hillary Clinton won the national popular vote for President by 2.1%, and lost the state of Georgia by 5%.
By extrapolating that 6.5% increase of Democrat support over two years and applying it to where Georgia was in 2016, you would expect a generic Georgia Democrat to win a statewide race by about 1.5%: a small but decisive margin of victory. That’s right — as strange as it may sound, the Georgia governorship was actually the Democrats’ to lose in 2018. They did not even need a particularly strong candidate, just one capable of matching the baseline trends.
Abrams, as we all know, was not capable of doing so. She lost by 1.4%, meaning that she performed around 3% worse than what you would expect from a Democratic candidate in that year. This is a striking and very meaningful underperformance, and not one that can be easily explained by attempts at voter suppression. Democrats in states with laws as similarly had no problem reaching national level gains. In Texas, where election laws are possibly even more restrictive than Georgia’s, state Democrats even outright overperformed national swings.
This is not to say that voter suppression had no impact, just that it was not the decisive factor. Abrams truly lost her bid for the governorship for one simple reason: her poor performances with the exact demographics that were the best for Democrats in 2018.
Contrary to her reputation as a leader of the Black community, Abrams did surprisingly poorly with Black voters for a Democrat. She lost counties in the Black Belt, the central and southern rural regions where African Americans comprise 40% of the population, according to GPB. Democrats before and since have consistently carried the Black Belt.
With Abrams leading the ticket, Georgia Democrats also had some of their all-time worst showings in rural areas, worse than Hillary Clinton’s 2016 numbers that are still seen as the absolute floor. Even her gains with suburban voters, which were seen as impressive for the time, now pale in comparison to the numbers Biden and Sens. Ossoff and Warnock achieved with a more Republican national environment in 2020.
This does not paint a portrait of a strong electoral performer, but an unremarkable candidate that most state parties would be unlikely to renominate. That Abrams has managed to achieve such fame, and dominance over her party, is because of her personal branding, not any record of success.
This would not be a problem on its own if Abrams herself was not buying into these myths. But unfortunately for Democrats, her behavior in the past year — when most prospective statewide candidates were laying the groundwork for their runs — shows exactly that.
Rather than spending time in Georgia doing the work needed to prevent another underperformance, Abrams has been touring the country, meeting with liberal luminaries across the country at expensive dinners. When she has met with the media, it is mostly about a future career in national politics (she recently expressed her desire to run for president at some point in the future). This is an extreme disconnect for someone ostensibly running for a statewide office next year, and one that will do nothing to help her campaign with Georgians.
The stakes are far too high for Abrams to start prioritizing her own prospective career in national politics over our state. Throughout his tenure, Kemp has proven to be a poor governor, on issues ranging from the pandemic to civil rights to so much else. Georgia could have much to gain to an end of 20 years of mediocre single-party government. But unless Abrams starts taking her home state seriously, she could very well sink the entire state party next year — and her political career with it.