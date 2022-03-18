On Thursday, February 24 of 2022, millions of Ukrainians’ lives changed forever as Russia initiated its invasion plan into the neighboring territory.
Families were torn apart as men were legally ordered to stay and fight the enemy. Women and children were forced to find an escape route. Cluster bombs were dropped every which way without any attempt at civilian avoidance.
This is what the international community calls a humanitarian crisis, and it’s time we talk about how the world can help.
Ukraine needs our attention. Regardless of how far-fetched humanitarian help may seem in this case, any and all international support helps garner attention towards the injustices Ukrainians are facing right now. Student activism may seem trivial, but the world may be surprised at how far those collective efforts can go.
Before delving into any sort of advocacy, it’s crucial to have an adequate background on international law as it pertains to Russia’s position in the global community.
Russia is a permanent member of the United Nations, alongside China, France, the U.S., and the United Kingdom. Status as a permanent member guarantees non-removal from the institution as well as a veto power that dictates what motions can or cannot be implemented. As a result, P-5 nations often cannot be held accountable by UN bodies simply because they hold the power to shape and redirect the issues addressed by member countries. This is precisely the roadblock the international community faces with Russia now.
Showcasing this, on February 26 of 2022, the UN Security Council proposed a resolution that would force Moscow to withdraw all troops from Ukraine and stop the impending attack. Russia vetoed the resolution, and no other nation was able to do anything about it. So, how is the world supposed to punish Russia for its unethical and legally violating actions? That answer has yet to be found.
What we do know for certain is this: the moment Russian troops stepped foot in Ukraine, a sovereign nation, international law was strictly violated.
From the use of indiscriminate weapons and the purposeful targeting of civilians all the way to the undermining of the internationally recognized Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Russia has brought on a level of human suffering the world just can’t ignore.
We, as UGA students, are put in a unique position to be able to freely join organizations, support causes we deem important, and use our voices to help others. We can do just that to support the people of Ukraine. After all, if Russia’s own civilians are rising up against Putin’s invasion, then we too ought to do our part to condemn the agonies of war.
As the President of Amnesty International at UGA, I can attest to student activism’s role as a legitimate, active channel to help countries experiencing humanitarian crises. Amnesty International is an a-political human rights organization that reports on global injustices, holds nations and leaders accountable, and introduces solutions to help.
Amnesty’s position on the Russian invasion is very clear. President Putin and his government violated international law, created a human rights crisis, and ought to be held accountable as a founding member of the United Nations.
Sadly, Russia’s position as a P5 UN nation yet again makes accountability seem like a far-fetched and unrealistic concept.
The organization currently promotes an active petition people can sign to condemn the invasion and urge President Putin to end all aggression immediately. Every signature helps. Every signature sends a message that democracy will not and cannot be globally jeopardized. Every signature indicates international support of and for the Ukrainian people.
Of course, the power of activism extends beyond Amnesty International. You can now donate directly to Unicef’s humanitarian aid in Ukraine, for example, alongside a plethora of other charities aiming to provide material support to Ukrainian families.
It’s important to note that Ukraine is not without its flaws, as many news outlets continuously note. While it is considered a democracy, there is no doubt that the nation has experienced bouts of corruption and election fraud over the decades. But perfection doesn’t exist, and that certainly applies to whole countries. The U.S. continues to provide foreign aid to Bangladesh, for example, a democracy that ranks high on the list of most corrupt nations.
So why should Ukraine’s past struggles affect the international community’s willingness to help in the present? Just as we Americans would appreciate global support during crises, we should not hold Ukraine’s imperfections against its people as an excuse to avoid providing aid. Simply put, the innocent civilians don’t deserve to suffer because of the government’s faults.
Fortunately, in only three weeks, millions of dollars have already been raised for the Ukrainian cause, but the humanitarian journey is far from over. The nation will likely need an overflowing stream of funds post-war to rebuild and repair all the damage caused by Russia’s military weapons.
As we students sit on our phones, indirectly yet willingly taking advantage of a stable first-world nation, we ought to empathize with the pain, panic, and despair of the Ukrainian people on the other side of the world. Simply educating ourselves, while important, is not enough.
In the midst of scrolling through Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter, let us all take a moment to click the “Donate” button, sign a petition, or share humanitarian information to help Ukrainian civilians.
In the end, democracy and freedom are not a given, but human rights are. They must be defended, maintained, and salvaged amidst darker forces in the world. Ukraine is the living and breathing example of this fight.
Ultimately, we are all human beings. If we don’t protect and help each other, no one else will. It’s now or never.