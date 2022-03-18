Shannon Stevenson, a graduate student studying international policy at the University of Georgia, holds a sign that says "Glory to Heroes" in Ukranian in front of the Ukrainian flag on March 2, 2022 behind the UGA arch in Athens, Georgia. Stevenson is one of about 15 UGA students who gathered at the arch Tuesday for a rally showing support for Ukraine during the war Russia is waging on Ukraine. (Photo/Julia Walkup, @julia_walkup_photo)