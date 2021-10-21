Afghanistan, a country marred by political and religious factionalism, has emerged as one of the largest modern hubs of gender and social injustice.
This is not a political issue. This is not a Republican or Democrat issue. This is a women’s rights issue, and it's one that can hopefully be improved with the help of student advocacy groups at the University of Georgia.
From Taliban-led war crimes to gender-based atrocities, Kabul has become the emblem of democratic failure. Perhaps one of the saddest realities is that of women’s rights, or the lack thereof, after America’s withdrawal of troops in August 2021. If the world thought gender equality in Afghanistan was bad before 2021, the last few months have given us much reason to reconsider.
But why is that? How did a country so far away from us end up suffering the consequences of Western intervention?
A brief history of Afghan women’s rights
Before delving into the work student advocates are doing, we should grasp some of the history of women’s rights in Afghanistan.
Western nations like the U.S. first got involved with Afghanistan in the early 1950s, despite some contemporary sources pointing to 2001 as the official intervention date. Due to modernization projects and nation-building efforts, America saw an opportunity to forge a connection with a resource-rich nation.
What many people don’t know is how progressive Afghanistan’s social systems were during the Communist regime in the 1970s and ’80s. In the Democratic Republic of Afghanistan, education was encouraged for both men and women. A literacy program was set up to reach an educational standard amongst the population. According to Spartacist Canada, at one point women even made up 40% of the doctors and 60% of the teachers at Kabul University, a parity statistic that seems far-fetched now.
After 9/11, the U.S. upped its military leverage by waging what would be a 21-year war in Afghanistan initially in the name of revenge, followed by (now failed) attempts to rebuild the country.
Although major social gains like widespread education and social flexibility were realized for Afghan women over the past two decades of occupation — some figures of success, like first-grade enrollment, peaked in 2011 — all these gains came crashing down in August 2021. In 11 days, province after province defended by American-trained units surrendered to the Taliban, ending in the capital of Kabul.
So if Western nations wanted to promote freedom and equality in Afghanistan, they ultimately failed. All that is left post-war are women who are barred from learning, expanding their capabilities or even participating actively in society. The Taliban has prohibited women from returning to work, speaking on issues over the radio, and even attending secondary school. No school. No work. No life.
Students push back
Imagine going from a knowledge-rich daily routine to one void of intellectual challenge and personal freedom. This is what Afghan women are facing, and they need the help of student advocacy groups willing and able to spread awareness on the injustices. Every ray of awareness, whether big or small, promotes a cause and rallies mobilization towards justice worldwide.
Luckily, we have several such organizations right here at UGA, one of the largest being Amnesty International. As a human rights-centered non-governmental organization, Amnesty’s mission is to report on and uncover all the rights abuses that occur around the world. The situation with women in Afghanistan post-takeover most definitely makes the cut.
As a UGA student interested in human rights, I am a part of Amnesty International in a leadership position. Just like thousands of other students nationwide, volunteering my time towards advocacy is my contribution towards one day improving the situation for women in Afghanistan.
“Organizations like Amnesty are vital because there are no other channels on campus for providing information about human rights abuses,” said Olivia Bauer, UGA Amnesty’s executive director of outreach. “It raises awareness of underreported issues that are not popular in the media.”
On the power of advocacy groups, Olivia notes that these groups change public opinion on a matter, and in doing so, they force politicians to change their stances in order to retain power. “That’s the beauty of democracy,” she said.
With over 50 student members, UGA’s chapter of Amnesty International holds several monthly events with one goal in mind: advocacy and change. Whether on the local or regional levels, Amnesty strives to get student populations involved in actionable initiatives towards writing the world’s wrongs.
Amnesty International at UGA is just one example of an influential student advocacy organization. There are many others: UNICEF at UGA, Women’s Health Support and Awareness Project, and more! Although these groups vary in specialization, they all have one goal in mind: the betterment and maintenance of an equal human condition, including that of women.
There is an ongoing petition called “Unite for Afghanistan” that is sponsored by Amnesty International. With action-based efforts like this, students can contribute towards the international push for justice. One single signature may not seem significant, but when we take on women’s equality in Afghanistan collectively, positive advancement is inevitable.
With the help of small advocacy groups around the world, we can eventually garner the international attention needed to give these women their lives back.