“I can’t even understand what he’s saying.”
“How can she even teach us if she can barely speak English?”
“I’ll have to Google Translate the whole class.”
These are all comments I have heard throughout my time at the University of Georgia, and they reveal an unsavory truth: students are far too comfortable contributing to the normalization of xenophobia and linguistic racism.
These comments often masquerade as genuine confusion about what the professor is saying. While I understand the importance of being able to understand the content of a class, many students rarely put in the effort to bridge the language barrier. Instead of politely asking a professor to clarify something, or going to office hours to ask questions, they prefer to complain loudly and make disrespectful comments.
Although these remarks may seem small, they have a tangible impact. A study conducted on Rate My Professor found that professors with Asian last names were rated 0.6 to 0.8 points lower than their counterparts without an Asian background. The disparity among demographic groups was greatest for female professors in the South. At a university where efforts toward progress are supposed to be paramount, this trend is incredibly troubling.
Even if the remarks are not outright hateful, they are still harmful. Too often I have heard students talk about how “cute” a foreign professor is or how surprising it is that a professor speaks English “so well.”
The infantilization of those who talk with an accent reveals how people link intelligence with speaking “proper” English. Despite having advanced degrees, these professors are not treated as well-educated adults. Rather, they are referred to with less respect than one would give a child, a deeply insulting sentiment.
Although I have heard a plethora of these disrespectful comments, it was a great relief when Professor Asen Kirin told me that students are largely understanding of the language barrier. Kirin is an art history professor at the Lamar Dodd School of Art and grew up in Eastern Europe, speaking Bulgarian, Russian and Serbo-Croatian before learning English. He cited only one experience in which a student told him a textbook he required was not translated well and complained that “it was obviously done by a foreigner.”
Kirin wants students to understand that delivering lectures in a foreign language is challenging, stating that he sometimes experiences confusion when rapidly switching between languages in his brain.
“It happened to me during presentations and I told my students, please give me a second. I need to reset my mind because things are not coming to me in English,” he said.
He clarified several times that the large majority of his interactions with students are overwhelmingly positive and said “I would like the students to know that it’s OK to ask a question. It’s OK to raise your hand and to ask for something to be explained better and to be repeated.”
I doubt students fully understand the harm they cause when they make these comments. In fact, they probably do not consider it an insult at all. However, this lack of realization only furthers the deep-seated notion that this is not a real problem.
Growing up in the U.S. provides an often invisible privilege in an English-centric world. Those who speak with an accent from many Western regions are often unaware of the doors that are opened for them simply because of their background.
It is unrealistic to assume that other students are not affected by these remarks as well. Considering UGA has more than 2,600 international students, these comments likely add to feelings of alienation and unwelcomeness for our international peers.
Traveling across the world is a scary enough experience as it is. Making genuine attempts to curb this anxiety can go a long way in making others feel accepted, despite cultural differences.
It is imperative to be mindful of how our words can influence the world around us. Making an effort to be more understanding and truly work toward connecting with people who may sound different than us can make a huge impact. It takes a little effort, but it brings us one step closer toward a world in which we prioritize inclusion and empathy.