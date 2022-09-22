My grandmother is my best friend. Growing up, we would take trips when I was out of school together, and I would stay many weekends at her house — probably staying up a little too late watching cartoons. Now, we watch horror movies together and share our favorite books with each other. She is one of the loveliest, funniest and smartest people that I know. But unlike myself, my grandma could not afford to graduate high school, much less afford college.
Times have changed since my grandmother was going through primary education. High school dropout rates have significantly decreased since the 1970s, the decade that data began getting collected by the National Center for Education Data Statistics. However, while college enrollment rose between the 1970s to 2010, enrollment has stagnated and slightly decreased since 2010, according to the Education Data Initiative.
Many factors play a role in this trend, but one — the price of a college education — should not exist. To overcome this, students who wish to attend university have taken out more and more student loans, causing an increased national student loan debt despite the enrollment stagnation.
I have been privileged enough to not need a student loan, but I understand that many students have not been as fortunate. I was lucky enough to grow up in a state with top-tier public universities (meaning I am entitled to in-state tuition if I attend these universities), a state that offers merit-based scholarships to attend college and a household and community that valued education, which pushed me to pursue academic excellence.
President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program gives students a helping hand in reaching their academic goals. The plan not only forgives $10,000 of debt — $20,000 if the debtor received Pell Grants — for borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year but also continues the repayment pause until Dec. 31 and caps monthly repayment at 5% of an individual’s discretionary income.
In keeping with my campaign promise, my Administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023.— President Biden (@POTUS) August 24, 2022
I'll have more details this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/kuZNqoMe4I
Despite what some Republicans such as Sen. Ted Cruz have said, the loan forgiveness plan will not raise taxes for the rest of the country. To do this, Congress would have to amend the Internal Revenue Code, which has neither happened nor been suggested.
Its effect on inflation has been debated. While some economists say it will have a dramatic effect, others say that it will be minor since there are many different components that affect inflation. Even if it does, any effect will likely be offset once repayments resume in January.
According to the Levy Economics Institute of Bard College, student loan forgiveness could actually boost the economy since every dollar that borrowers would be spending on repayments will enter into economic circulation. Now, borrowers will have disposable income to spend on actual goods and services, boosting gross domestic product and decreasing the unemployment rate.
Even if the economic data did not support student loan forgiveness, students still deserve it. Education should not only be an option for a rich oligarchic few nor for those who were just blessed enough to grow up in circumstances such as my own. Instead, students who wish to go to college should be able to attend college without having to graduate with an insurmountable amount of debt.
Since 2003, the cost of tuition and fees to in-state public universities has risen 175%. This is the larger issue that needs to be addressed. Biden’s plan does not even cancel all student debt, let alone deal with the larger structural issue of how college education is attained and paid for. It is a short-term solution to a long-term problem.
More must be done to make college affordable for all — not just the privileged or lucky few.