Everyone loves spring break. Midterms are finally over, giving everyone a week off to celebrate. Many students look forward to relaxing on a beach or traveling with their friends.
Currently, the University of Georgia only gives students one week off for spring break.
There are numerous benefits to having extra time off, especially in the middle of the semester. Many students are burnt out after midterms, having studied for exams, written essays, and worked on projects, which are all typically due the week before spring break.
Although a week off following this high-stress period is nice, one week is not enough time for students to recharge and regroup before finishing the semester.
Studies show that almost 70% of student's mental health is impacted by exams and grades. The stress about grades can be associated with a decrease in grade performance for students.
Extra time off would give students a bit of space between academics and their normal lives. This breathing room is especially needed for students whose families are far from Athens. The one week of break is not nearly enough time for students who have to drive many hours or even fly back to their homes, only to repack their belongings and head right back to Athens less than a week later.
Such rushed travel could induce even more stress. There is simply not enough time for them to decompress and leave school behind for a bit, which is what the point of a “break” is in the first place. Adding an extra week would allow spring break to fulfill its function much more effectively.
Students often plan vacations for spring break, and many head to beaches or other countries. In addition to aiding mental health, traveling and learning about the world could be an education in and of itself, and being allotted more time to go out and expand your horizons would facilitate invaluable experiences that students don’t get while cooped up in the library studying.
Although uncommon, prominent universities that have had a two-week-long spring break either recently or traditionally include Yale, University of Illinois, Chicago, New Mexico State among others.
A Yale student’s blog post confirms the benefits of a two-week break. “In the additional week off, we can lounge around, see our families, catch up on our work, hang out with our home friends, and generally take a breath.”
Some might think so much time off would cause students to forget about what they were learning before the break.
However, spring break has always been about forgetting academics. An extra week of rest will give students an opportunity to come back even stronger and more focused.
Proponents of the one-week spring break also also like to bring up that spring break activities such as heavy underage drinking spike arrests in popular spring break locations, such as Miami.
However, giving students more time to spend during spring break might discourage extremely heavy drinking. Students would feel less of a need to condense all of their fun into one week, allowing a more spaced-out, thus safer, period for these activities to occur.
A two-week spring break would have many benefits and very few costs. Improved mental health, more time to experience the world, and less binge drinking and arrests: seems like a no-brainer to me.