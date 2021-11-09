This is the first semester that University of Georgia study spaces are fully operational since the COVID-19 pandemic, and there is an emerging stumbling block. Students are having trouble finding spaces where they are comfortable studying while continuing to social distance.

UGA’s two main study locations, the Main Library and the Zell B. Miller Learning Center, become extremely crowded during the day, leaving students to waste study time wandering around to find a place to sit. While there are often seats open, many students still prefer not to sit right next to others indoors, causing spaces to fill up quickly.

Maggie Blanton, assistant director of Services at the Division of Academic Enhancement, says that students need anywhere from 90 minutes to three hours of studying per class, and UGA has made strides to accommodate this need. UGA also offers maps of study locations for students, allowing them to become more familiar with the lesser-known study locations — such as the Curriculum Materials Library or the Carnegie Library Learning Center — according to Rachel Pharr, director of communications for the DAE. While this is a great start, there is still much UGA could do to improve.

MLC no longer implements social distancing and has returned to functioning with pre-COVID policies. According to director of MLC Library Commons Kathleen Kerr, the study spaces rarely exceed 60% capacity. This may sound as if spaces do not require expansion. However, it should be kept in mind that students prefer not to sit right next to each other. This is not only due to the intention of social distancing, but also because of the discomfort of being in close quarters with a stranger. According to Kern, this tendency existed before the pandemic as well. UGA should accommodate this preference and provide study locations that are more spread out.

While expanding study locations may sound like a big undertaking, there are lots of innovative solutions that would not rely on new construction. The answer can be as simple as placing more seating outside. During the pandemic, seating was placed along the bridge connecting the Tate Student Center and MLC. This was a huge relief to students with social distancing concerns, and it still functions as a great study spot during nice weather.

With a record number of incoming freshmen this fall, it can be assumed this problem will only worsen without input from the decision makers at UGA. As more and more students compete for limited study spaces, it is important UGA does everything it can to help students succeed academically. The added seating between Tate and MLC is proof that the university can continue to serve evolving needs of students, and students deserve to see that come to fruition.