As a new year begins, so does the start of yet another election season. This will be the first midterm election under President Joe Biden, with one-third of the Senate and the entire House of Representatives on the ballot. With the balance of power for the entire Congress up for grabs, this election will define his presidency.
If Democrats succeed in retaining and expanding their majorities, they will be able to continue with their ambitious agenda. But if Republicans take control, they will put an immediate end to all of the President’s legislative endeavors.
Unfortunately for fans of novelty, this cycle looks almost certainly to end the same way as all other midterms in recent history: with the governing party losing ground as the result of an unpopular President. With Biden’s approval stuck in the low 40s for months, there is little evidence to suggest that Democrats will defy history and keep their narrow majorities.
For the party, this means that the next few months are do-or-die: likely their last chance to pass meaningful legislation for many years to come. And the stakes are incredibly high. Most important for President Biden and the Democratic leadership is their massive piece of unfinished business: the Build Back Better act, Biden’s signature climate and social spending bill.
As of January, 2022, the passage of this bill is what the Biden administration and its congressional allies should be relentlessly focusing on. The proposed investments in the bill are necessary for both the country and the legacy of the entire Democratic government. However, Democratic leaders have failed to do so.
While the negotiations surrounding the bill have been notoriously complex and hard-to-follow, the Democrats are in a remarkably simple situation. For passage, the bill requires the support of all 50 Democratic senators, including that of Joe Manchin, the conservative Democrat from West Virginia. While his worldview and priorities are removed from that of most Democrats, he has been openly willing to support many of their priorities. The only path forward is to just give in to his demands. This is especially true given that he fully supports the $550 billion the bill delegates to combat climate change, which will be absolutely necessary to reduce carbon emissions to safer levels over the next decade. It matters to everyone, from Georgia to Alaska.
The urgency of this aspect of the bill in particular can hardly be overstated. With the almost total lack of potential gains for Democrats in the 2024 senate map, it will be exceedingly difficult for the party to maintain a Senate majority over the next decade. The map is ominous for the party that even if Democrats lose only one seat this year, they will likely have to wait until 2026 or even 2028 for their next shot at full control of government. By then, any measure of climate investments might be too little to avert disaster.
But their congressional leadership has yet to react with needed urgency. In fact, they rejected Manchin’s BBB proposal last month, despite the fact that it included their full measure of investments for climate change, and have stopped talking with him entirely.
Following this, in the face of the massive importance of passing the bill and the ever-shrinking window for doing so, they decided to openly put the bill on the backburner to start another, infinitely more fruitless endeavor: to somehow secure the passage of voting rights bills that had been blocked by Republicans numerous times previously.
To say nothing of the merits of these pieces of legislation, this was a baffling approach. While supporters of the legislation opposed passing it without bipartisan support, they were consistent and clear in their opposition for nearly a year, and there were no indications that this position would change.
But despite all of this, the full force of the Biden administration and the Democratic party as a whole suddenly became engaged in an all-out effort to somehow pass this legislation. Deadlines were set, promises were made to interest groups, and the whole endeavor was presented with the utmost urgency. The President himself went to our own state of Georgia to give an intense speech in which he compared his own party’s senators to segregationist Dixiecrats and Confederate traitors.
And it all ended, quite anticlimactically, how anybody who had followed Congress could have anticipated. Sinema and Manchin simply reiterated their long-held positions and the entire effort ended before it even really began. It all amounted to a completely avoidable failure for an administration that desperately needs good news.
If Democrats are going to come anywhere close to living up to their promises, this sporadic, incoherent legislative strategy must end as soon as possible. Their leaders must recognize the limits of the congressional situation, end these doomed efforts, and focus squarely on what is within their control. If done correctly, they could end up with some of the most significant government investments in decades. If they continue on their current path, they could very well cosign the entire Biden presidency to failure.