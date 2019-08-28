It’s the debate everyone has been waiting to taste. The sass, competition and high “steaks” is causing Popeyes to run out of chicken like never before. The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, coming in at just under four dollars, is worth all of the mouth-watering hype and more.
For those of you living under a rock, the beef — or should I say "chicken" — between two of the most popular chicken fast-food chains in the country, Chick-fil-A and Popeyes, all began when Popeyes tweeted about the release of its new chicken sandwich — fried chicken on a brioche bun with pickles.
Chicken. Brioche. Pickles. New. Sandwich. Popeyes. Nationwide. So. Good. Forgot. How. Speak. In. Complete. Sandwiches. I mean, sentences. pic.twitter.com/14kXBv4jJw— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 12, 2019
Chick-fil-A proudly asserted its status as the original chicken sandwich, prompting a response from a spunky Popeyes PR team and setting the stage for a duel between the companies.
Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original. pic.twitter.com/qBAIIxZx5v— Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 19, 2019
Coming from a southern gal, I have had my fair share of fried chicken, and while Chick-fil-A is certainly a crowd favorite, a competitor was well overdue. The state of Georgia has been apprehensive to accept the new fried chicken sandwich, but, oh baby, I now understand Popeyes’ slogan.
When I realized it was due diligence to contribute to my state and give both these chickens a taste, I knew there were a few things I needed to evaluate. The chicken itself is indeed important, but the factors that I think play a role in creating the perfect mouth feel from a chicken sandwich are as follows:
- Price
- Flavor Complex
- Chicken Quality
- Breading
- Bun
- Pickles
Even though I had tasted the classic chicken sandwich from Chick-Fil-A many times before, I felt that it would only be a fair chicken square off if I tasted both at the same time.
Beginning with the price, Chick-fil-A is the cheaper option at $3.05 by almost a dollar. The Popeyes sandwich, which is going for $3.99, is already pushing the limit for customers that spent hours waiting in line this past week.
Upon the first bite, the flavor complex for Popeyes is already far more established than Chick-fil-A has ever been. With a signature Cajun spread slathered generously inside the top bun, Popeyes has created a stark spicy contrast between the hot chicken and the soft brioche bun.
Chick-fil-A, on the other hand, has no sauce — a bold move for a fast-food fried sandwich. While never a problem before, I started wondering why Chick-fil-A has never served their sandwich with sauce after tasting the complex sauce in the Popeyes sandwich.
The chicken quality, perhaps the most important comparison, was the most difficult to differentiate. While Popeyes was undoubtedly larger in patty size, both moistness and tenderness seemed to be level for both options. While I cannot say that one piece of chicken was better than the other, I can say I prefer a larger breast, so the point goes to Popeyes.
Chick-fil-A excels in its breading. The breading we all know and love — crispy, golden and never greasy — is a tough opponent to beat. Popeyes has the crunch but seems a little greasier than the Chick-fil-A chicken. However, do not let this deter you from tasting the heavenly creation as the brioche bun seems to absorb much of this grease.
Buns, buns, buns. Hot, buttered, beautiful buns. Both Chick-fil-A and Popeyes had a similar bun, buttery and smooth with a slight sheen over the top. As if TemPurpedic, both buns respond absolutely wonderfully to any type of pressure. While both buns were delectable, the Popeyes sandwich has a slightly more golden hue and a better ratio of chicken to bread, giving it an edge.
Lastly, but never least, the pickles must be assessed. Chick-fil-A is known for its notoriously polarizing pickles. Challenging the Chick-fil-A sandwich’s pickles is likely one of the smartest strategies Popeyes could have employed. Unlike Chick-fil-A, Popeyes creates a sour taste and an unmatched crunch with every bite. The pickles themselves are briny and tart but not soggy or awkward like Chick-fil-A’s are.
Is this chicken battle worth the hype? Yes.
While Popeyes takes the crown for this round, Chick-fil-A’s’s chicken supremacy in Georgia will be fought a hard battle. After taking into account Chick-fil-A’s unmatched customer service, the original may come out on top. However, from a pure food standpoint, the Popeyes chicken sandwich provides a new and exciting challenge to Chick-fil-A’s dominance.
