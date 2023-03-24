Some of my fondest childhood memories take place in the Okefenokee Swamp. Growing up in Charlton County, Georgia, the southernmost point of the state and the self-titled “Gateway to the Swamp,” I visited the national wildlife refuge often and learned about what the swamp means to not just my community but to the world.
I volunteered at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge on many a Saturday, picking up litter or manning the corn husk doll booth at Pioneer Day, and even did a stint as the website manager for the Okefenokee Wildlife League. It’s safe to say the swamp became a second home for me.
I listened to conservationists preach the healing powers of the swamp’s tannin-rich water, took boat tours where I learned what a softshell turtle was, felt the satisfying squish of gravity-defying peat moss and most importantly, learned how the swamp has been threatened time and time again throughout history, and that it is my generation’s job to ensure that doesn’t happen again.
As flocks of white settlers moved to the area in the late 1800s, railroads were built along the edge of the swamp. Though those railroads crept closer and closer until eventually going through it, rolling pine forests turned into mere stumps. Near the turn of the century, the state of Georgia began selling off swamp land in the Okefenokee. Clear-cut timber projects nearly eradicated the cypress tree population and were unfortunately successful in removing nearly all of the giant ancient cypress that had occupied the swamp for centuries.
After the swamp was nearly wiped out, it took years of conservation to start the rebuilding of the Okefenokee, and the ecosystem is currently the healthiest it's been in decades.
But as the old adage goes, history repeats itself.
Twin Pines Minerals, a titanium mining company based in Alabama has proposed the construction of a strip mine, a mining process that entails removing the top layer of soil, then stripping away the minerals exposed underneath while replacing the soil. The company is after titanium dioxide, a mineral often used in items like toothpaste, cosmetics and ceramics. The mine would be built less than three miles from the swamp’s boundary in Trail Ridge, a raised area of ancient coastline that essentially holds the swamp’s water in place.
While Twin Pines claims the mining operation will not harm the swamp or its ecosystem in any way, an army of scientists and environmentalists beg to differ.
The main concern around the mining is the risk it poses to the swamp’s hydrology. Eleven hydrologists from across the Southeast, including John Porter Stevens Distinguished Professor of Water Resources at the Warnell School of Ecology C. Rhett Jackson. He along with 10 other professors of hydrology and water resources are leading the charge and sent a letter to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division describing how the hydrological data offered by Twin Pines is flawed.
To keep the mining area dry, Twin Pines has proposed removing upwards of 1 million gallons of water a day from a shallow aquifer, an underground water hold, and an additional 1.44 million gallons daily from a deeper Florida aquifer. In the letter, scientists explain that there are multiple water gages in the St. Mary’s River that can be used in the proposal.
However, the one that was chosen is inappropriate for demonstrating how the mine may affect the southeastern portion of the Okefenokee Swamp because it draws data from a gage in Florida that drains a basin more than four times the size than a different gage in Moniac, Georgia, which is closer to the region. While both gages use data from the St. Mary’s River, Twin Pines performed a poor analysis due to the differences in size of the basins and flow at each gauge.
On the surface, the plan may seem relatively unimpactful, but strip mining dramatically alters the environment surrounding it. On top of that, the disturbance of Trail Ridge, which again, acts as a natural dam containing the eastern boundary of the swamp, will cause irreversible damage to the wildlife refuge that is not worth the end result.
Titanium dioxide is not a rare mineral, it’s actually pretty common. It is found in sand and sediment elsewhere, so there is no reason to risk the health of the Okefenokee for white paint and makeup, which is among the consumer goods the titanium is most likely to be used for due to its bright pigment.
The swamp has always been a constant throughout my life: steadfast, majestic and untouched. But now I and so many others who call this place home may be forced to watch this natural wonder wither away as the effects of this mine take over, the full extent of which we do not know.
You may have seen a sign or two around Athens reading “Protect the Okefenokee,” but with the Okefenokee nearly 6 hours away, it’s easy to dismiss since it’s not in our backyard. It’s just far enough out of sight, tucked away in the deep South where it can be easily kept out of mind. But this is not just a regional issue, this is not just a Georgia issue even, the protection of the Okefenokee is something people globally should be rallying behind because if they ruin the swamp — what’s next?
The Okefenokee covers over 700 square miles and is home to over 1,000 species of plants and animals, making it the largest freshwater swamp in North America and an essential hub for biodiversity in the state. The peatlands within the Okefenokee absorb massive amounts of carbon from the air and store it within the peat fibers and soil. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the carbon stored within Okefenokee peat is equivalent to over 95 million tons, not to mention carbon absorption from plants. If the water were to drain and the peat dry up, all of that carbon would eventually be released back into the atmosphere as carbon dioxide, a main greenhouse gas.
Beyond environmental concerns, the swamp attracts over 600,000 tourists annually and generates more than $64.7 million in economic impact for the surrounding local communities, according to the Georgia River Network.
We cannot let this issue go unnoticed. We as a generation have seen time and time again that if enough of us scream, and scream loud, eventually someone will hear. When it comes to activism, students have the advantage of passion, energy and time to dedicate to issues they care about. The reach from social media that many students have is another invaluable asset in facilitating change.
In January, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division opened a period of public comment on the Mining Land Use Plan proposed by Twin Pines, giving not just Georgians, but anyone in favor of protecting the swamp a chance to have their voice heard. The period was open through March 20. Nearly 10,000 people submitted their concerns and in total, more than 50,000 comments were received by the GEPD.
Georgia House Bill 71, or the Okefenokee Protection Act, was also introduced into the Georgia House as a permanent protection against development in the swamp and the surrounding areas and would effectively block this mining operation as well as future development.
On March 9, the bill failed to make it out of the Georgia House of Representatives, but proponents of the bill are already looking to the future, hoping to educate legislators during the break between legislative sessions. Public support of this bill is key in getting it passed — call your own state senator, representative and local politicians to voice your support, and encourage others to do the same.
Students must stand up against the Twin Pines mining operation. We have an opportunity to help ensure the protection of America’s more important natural wonders. We must work to educate ourselves on the impacts, object to the radical destruction of nature’s beauty, and most importantly, do something about it.