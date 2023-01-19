“Out with the old and in with the new” has long been the philosophy of those arguing for term limits for Supreme Court justices. A lifetime term is long, especially as America’s political and legal needs always change, unfold and adapt.
Can justices serving for life really reflect the values and ideologies of evolving generations? Perhaps so. Perhaps not. This is the essential, perplexing question upon which the future success of the Supreme Court depends.
To be honest, I don’t have the answer. Arguably, no one does because there is no singular, correct answer. As future leaders and decision-makers, it is up to us to understand the Supreme Court and determine if there should be any terms.
After all, the decisions made by the Court affect us all, so it’s in our best interest to partake in shaping the future of the legal landscape.
Arguments for term Limits
The current term for all Supreme Court justices is unfixed, obligating justices to serve for life, until retirement or conviction by the Senate. The Founding Fathers incorporated this lifetime term into the Constitution to insulate the justice system from sporadic, impulsive and temporary political passions. Instead, the justices may remain consistent in their judicial philosophy over time.
Calls for reformation have increased lately, however, with a push to modernize the bench in accordance with America’s current principles and ideologies. Life expectancy simply wasn’t as high when the Constitution was created; therefore, the creators of the lifetime term did not contemplate the disadvantages of such elongated service.
Today, the argument for term limits centers around three principles: modernization, consistency and a-politicism.
Limiting the term to perhaps an 18 or 20-year service would allow for more regular and natural justice turnover that reflects the changing perspectives and ideological priorities of the nation. When a justice serves upward of 50 years, for example, reformers argue that such an outdated bench cannot possibly be in tune with the political and social climate of the country, resulting in decisions that don’t reflect the people’s desired progress.
A bench less detached from the people is a bench more credible to the people. In the end, credibility and faith in America’s justice system are key components of our nation’s culture.
Limiting the Supreme Court term would also eliminate the randomness of the justice selection process. For example, the TERM Act currently circulating in Congress would dictate that a new justice take the bench every two years and serve an 18-year term, keeping the current number of nine justices on the bench at any time.
Therefore, there would be greater predictability regarding the selection process, the randomness of which often leads to the politicization of the bench.
The last goal of term limits is aimed at just that: depoliticizing the Supreme Court. As of late, the selection and confirmation process of justices has become a Democrat-versus-Republican fiasco aimed at gaining a partisan advantage on the bench. If a term limit dictates that a new justice takes the bench every two years, then the selection process would occur regardless of which party holds the presidency. As a result, impartiality and a focus on objective justice could be restored to the Supreme Court, restoring its own legitimacy.
Justices Breyer, Roberts and Kagan themselves have commented favorably on the idea of tenure limits in the wake of the public’s declining view of the bench’s legitimacy. Senators from around the country, like Cory Booker and Richard Blumenthal have already drafted legislation attempting to codify such reforms.
But the journey to changing the Constitution won’t be an easy one, as there are many who argue that the nation must never sway from the framers’ original intent.
Arguments against term limits
Those against setting term limits for justices normally center around the faithfulness to the Constitution.
There are those who vehemently oppose amending or changing the language or intentions set forth in the Constitution because doing so goes against what the nation “stands for.”
However, the Constitution never suggests life tenure explicitly, but rather dictates that justices “shall hold their offices during good behavior.” Historically, governments have interpreted this into a lifetime tenure, but the Founding Fathers left the issue of term up for interpretation.
This means that, contrary to the argument of anti-reformers, no constitutional amendment is required to impose term limits on Supreme Court justices. Why? The Constitution never explicitly suggests one, so in reality, it’s the people’s decision as to how long justices ought to serve on the bench, not a matter for the lengthy amendment process.
We now hold more power than ever to support legislation that could potentially change and strengthen the future of the Supreme Court. The Constitution is not an obstacle or barrier to improvement, so what are we waiting for?
The future of the Court is up to us
From the TERM Act to the support of some Supreme Court justices themselves, perhaps it is time for America to reanalyze the efficiency and effectiveness of our highest court and implement some innovative changes to the term structure.
With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade and the anticipated decision of 303 Creative v. Elenis, the need for a fresh, rejuvenated, impartial bench is more imminently needed than ever.
Ultimately, the Supreme Court serves the American people. Nine justices may have the legal power to shape our lives, but we, the people, have the power to choose how long they stay.
The Founding Fathers gave power to the people of this nation. Let’s do what’s right and use it for good.