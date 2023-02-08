Gloria Allred. Hilary Clinton. Ruther Bader Ginsburg. Sonia Sotomayor. Loretta Lynch. These are the names of some of the most prominent female lawyers in the nation. While their fame and legacies are empowering, the story of their journey through law reveals a harsh reality: getting to the top as a woman isn’t easy. In fact, getting anywhere in law as a female has its unfortunate challenges.
According to the American Bar Association, 38.3% of lawyers in 2022 were women. While this number has grown in recent years, it has done so slowly, increasing from 33.3% in 2012.
50.5% of the population in the United States is women. The statistics don’t seem to add up. If women make up over half the U.S. population, why do they represent such a minority in the legal industry? Why such a large discrepancy?
To understand where female representation in the legal field is headed, it’s important to know where it all started and how it’s improved over the decades.
The Beginnings of Women in Law
In 1869, Arabella Mansfield was the first woman to be accepted into law school and become a certified lawyer in the U.S. Belva Lockwood was the first woman to be admitted to the Bar of the Supreme Court in 1879, and she argued her first case the following year.
Of course, the fight for female representation in law predated these womens’ accomplishments. From as early as the 17th and 18th centuries, women used their knowledge of the law to construct sophisticated legal arguments, counsel and advise citizens on legal issues and advocate for social and political change including womens’ rights and an abolition of slavery.
Barriers for women in the legal profession
There is no doubt that certain institutional obstacles exist for women wanting to enter the legal profession, which has caused the stifled growth.
The first, and perhaps most pervasive, barrier is traditional stereotyping and gender discrimination. Society holds false assumptions that paint women as too weak, emotionally unstable, soft and lacking the necessary aggression for the touch legal world.
Not only does this harm the growth of women in the legal field as a whole, but women are significantly underrepresented at higher levels especially. Perhaps these stereotypes explain why 95% of Supreme Court justices have been male. Women are often not given necessary opportunities for growth because of engrained, gendered labels that have depicted women as incapable of leadership, assertive positions, and legal success.
Ironically, studies have shown that women perform much better in leadership positions thanks to their resilience, initiative and high displays of honesty and integrity. Perhaps the legal profession can actually benefit from more female inclusion!
The second obstacle women face is the lack of work-life balance in the legal field. Lawyers are notorious for working long, often varying, hours without a set nine-to-five expectation. For women who perhaps have or want a family, this can be a daunting reality.
Luckily, employers are beginning to implement more remote workoptions, allowing lawyers to work from home several days in a week. From financial savings to schedule flexibility, this may be the perfect solution to the problem of a tight work-life balance.
A third challenge women in law face is sexual harassment. According to the ABA, half of all women that are lawyers have experienced unwanted sexual conduct at work, whether verbal or physical. Sexual harassment also harms women’s ability to move up in a firm or company, since 16% of women lawyers reported losing job opportunities due to rebuffed sexual advances.
The only way to improve this toxic work culture is to implement stricter firm-wide harassment policies that legitimize the issue, identify women’s struggles and hold each employee accountable for their conduct. Through genuine, thoughtful efforts, employers will be able to hold their employees accountable and ensure all people — including women — are respected in the workplace.
The fourth, and unfortunately not the last, barrier that women in law face is the gender wage gap — an issue women have been fighting for decades. As of 2022, female lawyers’ median weekly pay is 26.5% less than their male counterparts and that gap widens for partners. The discrepancy can even reach a deficit of 44% in pay, depending on the legal sector and job level.
To put it simply, that’s a lot of money that women are not actually receiving, despite working just as hard as men. Why? The wage gap often reflects inherent professional biases which cause women to be held to higher standards than men in the workplace.
The true solution to this issue will actually result from within the legal workplace itself. Through a fair compensation system, metrics may be tracked, and differences between female and male pay can be detected and remedied. Furthermore, such a system would aid in splitting origination credit, which is determined by the amount of revenue a law partner has brought through specific matters or clients. A clear policy must be established for obtaining and splitting origination credit, which is rarely even written for most firms.
Then, and only then, will the legal industry be able to uphold a consistent, just and equitable compensation method that equally recognizes the work of both men and women alike.
The Future of Women in Law
The road to equality for women in law is long, and it won’t be easy. As with most instances of progress, there will always be resistance to the idea of equality, but it all starts from within the legal system.
As a University of Georgia law student, I know that UGA has a history of majority-female classes in the school of law. . While we should celebrate this achievement, law schools should also continue to emphasize gender diversity in law. From world-renowned female professors to a robust diversity and inclusion mission, prioritizing women in law starts with the introduction into the legal industry.
When law students are taught that women’s contributions to law are worthy and impactful, that motto carries into their professional lives later on, allowing the future generation of lawyers to appreciate and perhaps even achieve gender diversity in the real world.
I’ve seen it with my own eyes: the power and intellect women have to offer. Whether it be highly-experienced legal scholars to my very own female peers, the future of women in law is bright — if we allow it to be.