Politics can be a nasty line of work. As people on both sides of the aisle compete for different and often conflicting goals, political opponents will make mean-spirited jabs at one another without a second thought. Because of the fierce nature of the business, these comments are accepted to an extent. However, on Sept. 6, the Georgia NAACP made a comment that went too far. The organization tweeted that Gov. Brian Kemp must fully expand Medicaid and that “anything less is state-sponsored genocide.”
The attack from the Georgia NAACP on Governor Kemp was out of line, counterproductive and not grounded in fact.
Health care is certainly far from perfect in Georgia, and it is understandable why the Georgia NAACP would want to prioritize the issue. The Census Bureau reports that Georgia had a 13.4% uninsured rate in 2017, higher than the 8.7% national uninsured rate and the fourth-highest rate in the country, behind only Texas, Oklahoma and Alaska. And, according to the Georgia Board of Health Care Workforce, many rural counties lack certain specialized doctors, and eight counties do not have any doctors. For many Georgians, this is a matter of life-and-death. However, the Georgia NAACP’s statement will only hurt the state’s ability to make progress on this crucial issue.
The tweet will damage relationships between political leaders across the aisle. It is particularly disappointing to see this kind of rhetoric from a liberal organization, given that liberal leaders often decry President Donald Trump’s remarks as divisive. The comment will drive away anyone looking for compromise and bipartisan solutions and encourage both sides to double down in their respective camps.
It also ignores how Kemp has already improved Georgia’s health care system. Though I would also like Kemp to expand Medicaid, I have been impressed with how much attention he and other Georgia Republicans have given to health care. During the past year, the Georgia government passed Senate Bill 106, which allows the governor to request changes to Georgia’s Medicaid and Affordable Care Act insurance programs from the federal government. The law is not perfect. It says the governor does not need approval from the legislature once he decides on a request, perhaps giving him too much power. Still, the bill demonstrates a desire from Georgia Republicans to address constituents’ health care concerns.
And that wasn’t all the state government did to improve Georgians’ health, either. In the past year, Georgia has legalized needle exchanges to fight HIV, set aside funding to increase the number of doctors in rural areas and allowed the growing, producing, selling and transporting of medical marijuana. These examples represent tangible benefits for Georgians who need better care.
In a time defined by inflammatory rhetoric, we need to recognize our common goal of serving Georgians. Although our health care system needs work, the Georgia NAACP has only hurt its ability to negotiate and serve citizens with its unfair and irresponsible attack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.