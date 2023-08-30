UGA geography professor Amy Ross speaks to other protesters on the first day of the five day protest advocating for a vaccine and mask mandate for schools within the University System of Georgia (USG) on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at Tate Plaza in Athens, Georgia. Ross shared her experiences of teaching in person this semester and the split nature of those in her class who did and did not wear masks. (Photo/Katie Tucker ktucker@randb.com)