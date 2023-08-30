Georgia House Bill 1, which was signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp last year, modified the previous campus free speech bill, Senate Bill 339. The most recent version of the bill does not allow any restriction of free speech by making every accessible, common area on a college campus a free speech zone.
Although Kemp’s bill is seemingly harmless, it has provided a handful of speakers with a space to spew hatred, hurtful ideas and offensive language. It is apparent that students are not happy with these kinds of demonstrations, and it becomes clearer everyday that restrictions need to be placed on who is allowed to occupy these spaces.
In between Tate Grand Hall and the Zell B. Miller Learning Center lies one of the most popular common areas on campus, a plaza and walkway that many students come across at least once in their day.
Groups use this area as a way to promote clubs or businesses, share upcoming campus events and connect with peers. Many of these groups are student-led; however, groups not affiliated with UGA are still allowed to sign up for a time to occupy the space through Jan Davis Barham, the associate dean of students.
Unfortunately, demonstrations that show graphic images of aborted fetuses, signs that announce homosexuality as a sin and Evangelical Christian speakers like Sister Cindy that shame women, are all allowed in this space under the protection of Georgia House Bill 1. This bill is actively permitting the public discrimination and degradation of students' identities.
Last year, students complained that they were uncomfortable with a preacher’s demonstration at Tate Grand Hall, mentioning that the signs and messages shown were offensive and made them feel unsafe. In light of this, some students began to wonder why these groups were allowed on campus and whether or not this kind of language should be permitted.
UGA declined to comment but directed The Red & Black to the University System of Georgia which said, “the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment, including the right to free speech and free expression, are of the utmost importance, and the University System of Georgia is committed to protecting those rights.”
From this statement, it is clear that the university does not plan on changing their stance on this issue. Ideally, a formal screening process should be implemented in which the demonstrations of groups or individuals that wish to protest on campus are looked over and approved beforehand. Additionally, an understanding needs to be reached that any speech seen as hateful toward a specific, protected group, whether that be based on race, sexuality or gender identity, should not be allowed on UGA’s campus.
The protection of free speech on campus should not be valued over the protection of students from the possible harm that the content of this speech may cause. In college, students are still learning who they are and how to love themselves and they should be free to grow into their identities without shame or embarrassment. Tate Plaza should remain a fun and safe space where students can socialize and walk freely, not one where students feel threatened or insecure.