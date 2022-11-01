Hardly any election can be said to be truly predictable beforehand. But if any come the closest, it would be United States midterm elections. As pundits will never tire of telling you, with a few exceptions, the president’s party has a track record of losing seats in midterm elections longer than most people have been alive.
Nearly all news organizations and political handicappers have continued to assume this. Read any article even tangentially related to the election, and it is simply accepted as common knowledge that Republicans are en route to a strong year, strong in the Senate and with all but a lock on the House.
This idea is not without basis: It’s actually far from it. The approval rating for President Joe Biden, historically a strong indicator for the direction of midterm elections, has been poor for well over a year. Other polling measures, such as the generic ballot average, also show Republican strength. Based on these indicators, it’s entirely legitimate to argue that Republicans will do well in the midterms. But to take it as a matter of fact is something else entirely.
These two poll averages are hardly the full extent of the information we have for the upcoming elections. Along with these data points, there are several other indicators that deserve to be taken into account. And despite often being completely different in nature, these indicators have two things in common: They have been strongly predictive in the past and currently show positive — sometimes remarkably positive — signs for the Democratic Party.
The first of these indicators is special congressional elections, races held between elections to replace vacancies in Congress. These mid-cycle races are obsessed over by political commentators, and for good reason: They are the only chances that voters have to concretely demonstrate their feelings before regularly-scheduled elections. And they have a storied track record of indicating future political trends.
In 2020, a special election in Southern California provided an early warning to Democrats that they might not do as well in the cycle as they anticipated: It was accurate. Prior to the 2018 elections, special elections consistently foreshadowed the eventual Republican collapse in suburban districts. Even the Republican wave years of 2014 and 2010 followed strong GOP performances in the special elections that led up to them.
So, what do the special elections in 2021 and 2022 show? This is best answered by splitting the races into two categories: Those that occurred before the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, which overturned the Constitutional right to an abortion, and those that occurred after. Before Dobbs, the results in special elections indicated an environment that closely matches the consensus today: a decisive, although not overwhelming, shift toward Republicans.
But after Dobbs, everything changed. In overlooked races in Nebraska and Minnesota, the Democratic candidates outperformed expectations drastically, losing by relatively narrow margins where they were predicted to lose by landslides. In two races in New York, Democrats held onto a crucial swing district while overperforming again in another. And most shocking of all, a special election in the state of Alaska, which had voted for Donald Trump decisively, was won by Democrats for the first time in 49 years.
As a whole, special elections changed from an average shift to the right of two percentage points before Dobbs to an average shift to the left of nine points after Dobbs. This is a tremendous change for such a historically reliable indicator, especially with how many special elections showed this shift.
Perhaps most importantly, hardly any of these over-performances were caught beforehand by public pollsters, which overestimated Republicans by as much as ten points. Taken conservatively, these results suggest a final outcome similar to the 2020 election; taken liberally, they imply Democratic strength far past that.
Other predictive indicators, while not quite as clear as the blue waves implied by the special election results, also show potentially unrecognized Democratic strength. One more obscure one is the Washington primary elections, which, like special elections, have a habit of indicating future outcomes beforehand.
In 2020, it showed a more competitive year between Republicans and Democrats when the polls did not, and in 2014, it showed a Republican wave when the polls suggested a tied race. This year, it continued its streak of contrarianism, suggesting a result similar to 2020 while the polls continue showing Republican gains.
Taken by themselves, signs like these could be dismissed as flukes. But when so many factors that have been so accurate in the past align in such a similar way, they deserve consideration. But they haven’t gotten that consideration, and it’s not hard to understand why.
Polls in previous elections have, quite infamously, overestimated the support of Democrats, rocking the perception and self-confidence of the polling world. It’s not just seen as risky to say that Democrats could over-perform: It’s seen as risky to even say that they’ll match their polling numbers at all. Seeing no benefit to sticking their necks out for Democrats, and a way to rebuild their reputation by going all-in on Republican chances, political pundits have come out to highlight Republican strength as much as possible.
This is a shame. The purpose of the news and expert analysis should be to provide the most accurate picture possible, not selectively report information in an attempt to launder ruined reputations. Nothing is wrong with coming to the conclusion that Republicans will have a strong year: It could very well happen. But the signs pointing in the other direction are also worth pointing out. To not do so out of fear of what it may show leaves everybody poorer for it–and runs a tremendous risk of increasing distrust in the media.