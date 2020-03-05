Americans today are living in a highly polarized time. Elected officials are at each other’s throats, and it seems like Congress can’t agree on anything. However, it’s politicians who are driving this era of polarization, not the American public. With the primaries underway and the 2020 election on the way, it’s time politicians stop blaming one another and work together for America’s sake.
According to the Public Religion Research Institute, 91% of American believe their country is divided by politics, and the majority of the population believes that political parties and the media are pushing people to extremes. The past few years have demonstrated how toeing the party line has become a high-stakes game for those in office.
For example, when Sen. Mitt Romney decided to put his country above his party and vote to convict President Donald Trump on an impeachment charge, he was automatically labeled a traitor by the president and the Republican Party. It was a major defection. Still, that the 2012 Republican presidential nominee has become an outcast in his own party for voting his conscience shows how divided American politics has become. That divisiveness will cause moderates to become disaffected.
To be fair, it’s not hard to see why politicians think the public has become more divided. Pew Research Center found there were fewer ideological overlaps between the Republican and Democratic Parties in 2014 than in 1994. However, although there has been some ideological shifts, the American people are not nearly as polarized as politicians and news outlets claim they are.
According to Morris Fiorina, a political scientist affiliated who works at Stanford University, the public doesn’t look much different than how it was in 1976. Fiorina states that specific dimensions of politics have become correlated with partisanship, such as abortion, the environment and gun legislation. However, although the parties are taking opposing stances on these big issues, the public remains mostly moderate. For example, the Democratic and Republican Parties pick extreme positions on abortion, but the public has a position somewhere in the middle.
According to the Pew Research Center, party animosity has increased so much over the years that a rising share of Republicans and Democrats see one another as a growing “threat to the nation’s well-being.” While the government continues its tug-of-war between ideologies, the American public’s interest is put on the back burner.
According to PRRI, 66% of young voters feel that their votes don’t matter, and Gallup found in 2018 that significantly more Americans identify as politically independent rather than as a Democrat or Republican. As people begin voting for their preferred party nominees, politicians need to consider that people aren’t looking for extremes.
As the battle for the 2020 presidency continues through debates and primaries, politicians need to take into account the number of Americans displeased with the extreme views. The Georgia Democratic primary election and Republican primary election will be held on March 24. Another vital event will be Georgia’s two Senate elections on Nov. 3 which will truly impact political representation for the state and could play a decisive role in determining which party controls the Senate.
In order for America to truly represent its people, the growing divide between the parties will have to decrease. At the end of the day, we’re not Republicans or Democrats — we’re simply Americans.
