The return to campus for the fall semester brings the excitement of reconnecting with friends and returning to an independent lifestyle. However, the stress of moving caused by the dreaded gap in time between leases takes some of that excitement away. This gap typically leaves students homeless for one to two weeks. This forces them to move home, couch surf or stay in a hotel and leave their belongings in a storage unit.
Apartment complexes need time to turnover apartments from old tenants before new ones move in. Management needs ample time to clean and make any necessary repairs to each vacated unit.
In the Athens bubble, and in other college towns, signing a lease far in advance is normal. However, to anyone not in a college town, that sounds crazy. Outside of college towns, tenants are required to provide 60 day notice if they intend to move out. In my personal experience, apartment hunting starts in March or April, then sign the lease in October for Fall of the following year.
In order to have a smooth application and signing process, there needs to be a better plan in place. The plan should be made during the spring semester or over the summer, this way future roommates have more time to decide on a fitting apartment with budgeting factors in mind. Part of the rush to choose a new apartment is locking in the cheapest rate, as many apartments raise their rates as time goes on, and securing the best floor plan. For others, they want the peace of mind that comes with knowing where they’ll be the following year.
Planning ahead is something college students are accustomed to since parking registration typically opens in April for fall assignments, and class registration takes place two to four months before the start of classes. Since students are constantly planning far into the future, deciding housing a year in advance may feel normal to many.
Thinking significantly far ahead when there is a lot of uncertainty regarding a budget or roommates is daunting. A freshman looking to choose off campus housing for their sophomore year can be difficult without guidance. Many are forced to learn through trial and error resulting in an increase of stress.
In between the time of signing the lease and the actual move in date, a lot can change. For example, in that time, it could be possible to find a different set of roommates, a better apartment that’s closer to campus or cheaper rent. However, unfortunately, trying to then get out of the first lease may require fighting with management and a financial consequence.
The best case scenario is to find a suitable apartment during the second year of college and stay there through graduation. Although, most people are not this lucky and are forced to experience the chaos of moving under undesirable circumstances.
The best place to start when looking for somewhere to live is deciding how much you’re willing to pay for rent. Deciding between price and location is the biggest decision that has to be made during the apartment search. A lot of people want to live downtown to be close to campus, but those apartments are some of the most expensive. High rent costs prevent students from considering these housing options and steer them to live further from campus.
There are various factors that come into play when choosing where to live in Athens.You must make important decisions, so you need to give yourself enough time to weigh your options. Taking that extra time means that the search needs to start early in order to make sure you’re ready when it’s time to sign the lease.
Once the lease has been signed, the rest of the preparation can begin, including making moving plans and figuring out where you will stay before your new apartment is ready.