When I prepared to fly to Russia in the summer of 2021, the first thing I did was set my social media accounts to private.
I downloaded all my ongoing writing projects to access them offline, backed up my passwords so my partner could access them in case of an emergency and set my VPN to a server in Ukraine (Russia doesn’t like VPNs).
Needless to say, this wasn’t an easy trip to plan.
While I flew out before the specter of the COVID-19 Delta variant took the world by storm in late July, my political stance on social media and existence as a queer person weighed heavy as I prepared to fly out. On many occasions Russia’s current administration has made it clear that it does not like dissent or LGBTQ people, but those weren’t the only things that concerned me.
Ever since Russia annexed Crimea in the wake of the Maidan Revolution in 2014, geopolitical tensions were high and every time a member of my family flew in for a visit I worried they’d get stuck there (what can I say, I have anxiety).
These fears were renewed in 2021, when tensions on the border of Ukraine and Russia once again seeped into the 24 hour news cycle and last week finally burst like pus from a popped zit.
The current state of affairs is upsetting. I’m not ashamed of where I’m from – I never supported Putin’s regime – but I am extremely worried. For the people in Ukraine (obviously), but in Russia as well.
According to my relatives, the Russian state’s prevailing narrative is that Russia needs to send troops into Ukraine as an act of self-defense, retaliation for flirting with NATO. The Russian government also says the country is rife with neo-Nazis and they must step in to remove them. Once they’ve accomplished this goal, they can leave.
There are several fallacies in these justifications, the first being that Ukraine’s been trying to join NATO since the collapse of the USSR.
I will not deny that the Ukrainian government has problems. The country had a revolution eight years ago and Russia annexed part of its territory shortly afterward. That’s not a recipe for stability.
However these claims are also pretty rich coming from an autocratic country with a fair share of skeletons in its own closet, not to mention kind of offensive, given that Russia’s history is rife with anti-semitism and Ukraine’s current president is jewish.
I say all this to pinpoint my greatest concern. I reference this prevailing narrative in Russian media because it is rapidly becoming the only one.
In recent years, Russian state censorship has cracked down on independent media who report unfavorably on state actions. My relatives can’t even access the Red & Black if they try to read my articles online. Just this week, TV Rain, one of Russia’s last independent television networks, was banned. As I am writing this, just a couple hours ago, so was Meduza.
According to Alexandra Shapiro, a professor in UGA’s Russian Flagship program, public opinion is sharply divided between big cities, where people have greater access to outside information, and everywhere else where basically all people can access is state-sponsored news.
As people in Ukraine lose their homes, loved ones and lives, sanctions tank the rouble and drive up the price of food. Many Russians are growing to see themselves as scapegoats without knowing the real reason why.
My family survives because we are able to send them money. We communicate over social media. As Russia tightens internet restrictions and the global community cuts off international bank transactions, I am left wondering how long they will be able to stay in touch and receive aid.
This isn’t fair. The Russian people weren’t told that they would be having a war and they didn’t ask for one, but now they are reaping the consequences and while being told that this is what they should want. But at their core, I don’t think any ordinary person wants a war. And just because Putin does, that doesn’t mean his people do.