It’s a familiar scene in The Classic City. Hundreds of busy University of Georgia students forgo the hassle of calling an Uber or tracking down an elusive night-campus bus. Although it isn’t the safest to walk alone, especially at night in Athens, many students do it anyway. Everyone has heard the stories, but then again…
‘It can’t be me. It could never happen to me, right? Not tonight.’
Assault and sexual violence are ongoing in our community, much of which is happening to women after dark. UGA needs to implement a 24/7 shuttle service to keep students safe.
On September 12, 2020, a 19-year-old student was grabbed from behind and pulled into bushes off the street near Milledge Avenue. The attacker covered her mouth and attempted to remove her clothes. Fortunately, she fought the man off and survived the encounter.
Many other women are not so lucky. Throughout the United States and elsewhere, violence against women is an international crisis, only amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic according to the United Nations. Human trafficking, kidnapping, rape and assault are prevalent in college towns and even considered common on campuses.
Last year, Athens-Clarke County saw a crime rate that was higher than 74% of the state's cities and towns of all sizes, according to data gathered by the FBI. Much of this crime involved UGA students - as many as 117 victims.
We see the statistics and staggering numbers, yet turn a blind eye to the heart of the matter - these young women will never just be numbers.
“It’s hard to watch…it really is,” said Paul ‘Hershey’ Jackson, a ten-year veteran UGA bus operator. “I see these girls every night walking back from that bus stop by the Arch, girls just a little older than my daughter. I wish I could tell them to get in and not walk alone.”
A 24-hour shuttle service is already used at many universities around the country, and would work in tandem with the bus system in order to always provide students with a safe and accessible option for transportation.
Lauren Foster, a sophomore biological sciences major, fears her walks home from the UGA Main Library at night.
“I can never catch a bus, which is really hard for me because I absolutely hate walking home alone,” Foster said. “A shuttle service would completely change the game for so many women like myself.”
Armed with a fleet of vans and a network all over UGA’s campus, students would never find themselves helpless and in need of transit; a ride would always be one call or click away. Using the UGA app, students could contact the shuttle service and request a ride the same way they would an Uber.
Auburn University has a service which functions in a similar capacity, providing a free and dependable ride whenever and wherever. Its success on campus reflects continued use year after year; a service which has provided safety and accessibility to countless students. Auburn has also partnered with Lyft for off-campus transportation.
Education and community outreach are important in the effort to implement a new system of this scale on campus. In order to make this service effective and worthwhile, students must be at the forefront of spreading awareness and support for a shuttle service and recognize its role in preventing the dangerous situations that occur too often in our UGA community.
The violence faced by so many Bulldogs cannot be completely solved by a single idea. However, if this service saves just one young woman from an attack or puts a UGA student at ease knowing they have a safe and accessible transportation option after a long night in the library, it has done its job.
We must change the narrative, one ride at a time.