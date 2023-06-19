I studied in Chicago, Illinois during my undergrad before moving to Georgia to start my master’s in plant pathology. Friends and family mocked the culture shock I experienced moving from a northern city to a southern college town. They took bets on what would be the most shocking change for me. Would it be the dedication and excitement of UGA football games, the neverending heat that made my winter coats useless or the over-sweetened tea?
In reality, the largest adjustment was the underwhelming public transportation.
In Athens, the buses typically stop once every hour and run from 6 am to 9 pm. Taking the bus to campus required me to make a precise morning routine. Otherwise, I would miss the bus, and my whole day came to an abrupt end.
This level of planning is unrealistic and doesn’t allow for human folly. The Athens-Clarke County Transit system needs to expand so that the Athens community can prosper from the economic gains of transit.
Research conducted by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) found that investing in public transit supports the economy, costs less than owning a car and reduces carbon emissions. Additionally, the ACC Transit system surveyed bus riders in 2018 and found that the main concerns were buses running more frequently, later into the evening and expanded further across Athens.
Family support, workforce development, education and stability are contributing factors to economic disparity. Stability refers to an individual's home, place of work, transportation and access to food. These resources determine an individual's prosperity and opportunity.
Expansion of public transportation can provide stability to individuals living below the poverty line by ensuring consistent and reliable transportation. According to the Athens-Clarke County demographics page, 20.7% of individuals in Athens live below the poverty line. Without consistent and reliable transportation, people can suffer limits to their plausible job opportunities.
I suggested to a friend who’s struggling financially to try babysitting for extra money. However, they found this advice useless as they don’t have a car. When talking about their 30 minute walk to work, they said, “It takes more time out of my day and more out of me physically. So, when I get home I’m just exhausted, and I don’t feel like doing anything else”.
Public transportation benefits the local economy and individuals, however, there is still resistance in the Athens community to expand the transit system. Some of this resistance stems from concerns about increasing taxes.
Rachel Hopkins, public marketing for ACC Transit, confirmed by email that “Athens-Clarke County public transit is funded by the TSPLOST program and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) 5307 grant program”. The TSPLOST program has a one percent sales tax in Athens-Clarke County that funds public transit directly.
Athens-Clarke County transit needs to commit to public outreach to ensure that the community is fully aware of the facts. Full transparency about the cost of transit investment, funding sources and economic gains thus far are some possible steps that could ease the community’s doubts that public transit is not worth the investment.