This week, Athens PRIDE events are taking place all around the city, culminating in the Athens PRIDE 20th Anniversary Street Festival on Sunday. It is a great time to celebrate LGBT culture no matter your sexual orientation. Even if you do not go, there’s something remarkable about how normal PRIDE feels. It was not long ago when homosexuality was almost universally considered unacceptable, but, as a society, we’ve become much more tolerant in a short amount of time.
During this year's PRIDE, we should celebrate the rapid advancement of queer culture in society.
I am certainly not saying that the success of Athens PRIDE proves the LGBT community has achieved full equality and acceptance yet. Indeed, LGBT people still face various forms of discrimination. According to the Williams Institute, stigma and discrimination against queer people hurt 300,000 LGBT adults and 58,200 LGBT youth in Georgia alone. And, as a liberal college town, Athens probably embraces queer culture more than the average American community. Even so, the speed at which the LGBT community has entered into mainstream acceptance is amazing.
Just over 50 years ago on June 28, 1969, police raided Stonewall Inn in New York City, sparking a backlash from the crowd in what became known as the Stonewall Uprising, a turning point in the LGBT-rights movement. Since then, change has been rapid. The American Psychological Association stopped including homosexuality as a disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders in 1986. It was only 2015 when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of legalizing same-sex marriages in the U.S. in Obergefell v. Hodges. Occurring concurrently with the ruling was a dramatic shift in public opinion toward supporting same-sex marriages. According to Gallup, only 42% of Americans supported recognizing same-sex marriages as valid with the same rights as traditional marriages in May 2004, compared to 55% who opposed it. By May 2019, however, 63% of Americans support recognizing same-sex marriages as valid, compared to only 36% opposed.
In addition, openly homosexual politicians have made impressive gains in recent elections. A record number of LGBT candidates won Congressional races last year, including two who won Senate seats. Further, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana has become the first openly gay candidate to run a major presidential campaign, garnering a small but significant amount of support. These developments demonstrate a growing willingness from the American electorate to support LGBT politicians.
Though we still have a long way to go to reach full equality, Athens PRIDE should be a good reminder of how far we have come in accepting the LGBT community. I think that’s something worth celebrating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.