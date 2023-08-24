Glitter, confetti, colorful balloons and cheers littered Milledge Avenue Sunday afternoon as Potential New Members of the University of Georgia Panhellenic Association ran to their forever homes for Bid Day. Each sorority house picks a Bid Day theme, which is decided months before the Panhellenic sorority recruitment process begins, and is kept top secret between active members of their respective chapters.
Current members of each sorority may give lanyards to the new members, which have their names written on them, or hats with their respective Greek letters. While all current members may coordinate what they wear, new members wear white dresses and change into their houses’ shirts as they find out which sorority will be theirs. Screaming and chanting is common and can be heard from quite a distance away.
Assistant Opinion Editor Gabby Gruszynski is a PNM this year as well; however, she is participating in a different form of recruitment. The University of Georgia is welcoming its 20th Panhellnic Sorority, Alpha Xi Delta, this fall. Gruszynski is currently participating in the recruitment process for their establishment class and hopes for her own Bid Day extravaganza on Aug. 31, Alpha Xi Detla’s Bid Day.
As a PNM in the midst of recruitment herself, Gruszynski and The Red & Black Opinion Desk have compiled a list of their top five favorite Bid Day themes from 2023 Panhellenic Recruitment. The choices were based on decorations and banners, outfits, as well as the overall creativity of the theme itself. Every house was taken into consideration and was critiqued on style and attention to detail.
Alpha Delta Pi, ADPI In Wonderland
Alpha Delta Pi’s theme was out of this world, through the looking glass. The bright colors and white rabbit lanyards complimented the black lattice of the house perfectly. Both the actives and PNMs wore white and navy tank tops, adorned with a deck of cards suitable for the Queen of Hearts. Both the whites and blues completed the color scheme of main heroine Alice’s dress. A white bouncy castle hopped in the front yard. But this was not a fantasy overload, there was just enough of each element. None of these elements overdid the theme but instead brought the entire theme together.
Delta Delta Delta, She Said I DDDo
Delta Delta Delta rang wedding bells as their 2023 pledge class made their way to their forever home. PNMs were greeted with a something borrowed, something blue concept. Mixed with the crisp white of a wedding dress, balloons and cake-adorned banners covered the front of the house. Inflatable bouncy houses, as well as giant wedding rings were the perfect props for members to pose with to capture the perfect photo. Active members gifted the PNMs with the rings of their dreams, in the form of an adorably-decorated lanyard. The subtle attention to detail allowed for the overall theme of the house to shine.
Kappa Alpha Theta, Jungle KATs
Members of Kappa Alpha Theta brought out their wild side with a “welcome to the jungle” theme. The bold and saturated color scheme created a rainbow fantasy for active members and PNMs alike. PNMs were given a palm leaf lanyard, adorned with names and a heartfelt message from an active member on the back. The balloon arch at the front of the house perfectly framed one of the best-designed banners of the season- a rainbow colored Panther, giving nothing short of a Lisa Frank dream. What we loved most, however, was the clever play on words for Kappa Alpha Theta’s theme: Jungle KATs.
Gamma Phi Beta, Go Go Gamma Phi Beta
70s disco tends to be a popular theme amongst Panhellenic communities across the country as a Bid Day theme. Who can go wrong with glitz, glamor, and dancing? Nonetheless, Gamma Phi Beta took this theme to another level with their rendition. It was a disco ball overload, with thirteen of them hanging in front of the white columns of the house. To complement the house’s colors, pink and orange were carefully chosen to highlight the thrill of disco. It appeared to be something of a psychedelic and otherworldly experience. Frilly boas and disco lanyards were given to the new members as they became a part of their sisterhood.
Delta Gamma, I Love DG, Say it Back
While other sororities may have had bouncy castles, Delta Gamma set the stage for a pastel-colored dream fest with a pink one. The pastel color scheme was reminiscent of Taylor Swift’s Lover era, allowing for the sweetness of the theme to shine. The perfectly chosen baby pink and blue trucker hats complemented the banners adorning the front of the house and multiple balloon arches. Delta Gamma’s white house served as backdrop behind the day’s festivities. Disco may have been a running theme throughout the houses, but Delta Gamma kept their decorations unique.
These were just a few of our favorite Bid Day themes from this year. Each sorority house puts a lot of time and effort into their themes and decorations, which should be applauded. A few more that caught our attention were Sigma Kappa’s Camp SKUGA, Sigma Delta Tau’s Yabba Dabb Siggy Dee and Kappa Kappa Gamma’s House of Blues. These were excellently creative and very cohesive themes as well. But, all sororities had something special that caught our eye.
Opinion Editor Carson Barrett contributed to this article.