On July 17, I drove to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, nervous, excited and curious. That was the day I was finally reaching past the borders of my home and into international territory again after a year and a half of pure isolation.
It may sound odd or rather unnecessary that my family and I decided to travel to Montreal, Quebec, during a health crisis. The reality is that my situation parallels that of thousands of other students, both at the University of Georgia and other institutions. I was hopping on that plane to be reunited with family that I hadn’t seen in nearly two years.
Although I had traveled plenty before COVID-19 hit, little did I realize how this pandemic could affect the process until I experienced it firsthand.
Let’s back up to the months leading up to my departure. Canada’s borders were still closed to the U.S. Non-essential travel was still banned. A two-week mandatory quarantine for all travelers was still in effect. Was this trip really going to take place? Would we have to cancel?
As soon as July rolled around, only one factor would make or break our ability to travel to Canada: the coronavirus vaccine. At that moment, fully vaccinated individuals eligible to enter Canada could do so without the need to quarantine. The vaccine – a widely available resource in North America – was the single step that would allow us to reunite with our family.
I can hear it now: “Ugh, not another person telling me to get the vaccine.” It’s essential to preface my story with an awareness of the abundance of pro-vaccine information being disseminated nowadays. From TV ads and social media banners to White House health briefings, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and desensitized to anything and everything COVID-19.
However, as a student, I hope to bring you a unique, realistic perspective on how the vaccine materially affected my life. No science regurgitation, no medical jargon. Just a 21-year-old gal letting you know what these two shots can really do to get America back in the game.
Falling behind
On July 16, the vaccination rates for Canada and the U.S. were roughly equal, but over the past three weeks, Canada has managed to outpace the U.S., reaching a higher percentage of vaccinated individuals. Canada’s 140 vaccines per 100 people as of Aug. 26 demonstrates a more unified population as compared to the U.S.’s 110 doses per 100 people. Although it is important to note the clear difference in population size between the two nations, there is no doubt that the consistent and apolitical messaging on the part of the Canadian government since the start of the pandemic has contributed to a population that is more willing to get the vaccine.
The same cannot be said about the United States. Over 100 million American individuals have refused to accept and receive either of the mRNA vaccines, putting our nation at risk of wave after wave after wave. Simply put, the U.S. is failing to reach Canada’s vaccination success, leaving us to lag behind in travel and societal reopening.
Unfortunately, America’s young adults – aged 18 to 24 – are the ones making up the majority of unvaccinated individuals as of right now. Vaccine hesitancy among college students is actually the hurdle keeping students from safely experiencing traditional college activities, with studying abroad being one of the first things to go and largely yet to return.
Gaining entry
Despite these statistics, Canada was finally ready and willing to welcome us on July 5 when it altered its travel policy, allowing vaccinated travelers in the country quarantine-free.
Fast forward to the afternoon of July 17. Little did I realize we would be entering a complete ghost town, an abyss of emptiness and unusual tranquility. Never had I seen Hartsfield-Jackson so deserted, so void of action.
Nearly every restaurant was closed. Nearly every store was shut down. In that moment, I had realized just how much COVID had ravaged the very place that connects our world.
After a two-hour flight, a lot of mask-wearing, and an uncomfortable PCR test, we finally reunited with our family members in Montreal.
Enjoying Montreal
So, what does this long personal experience mean for college students looking for traveling experiences beyond domestic borders? The answer is simple: the vaccine is the key that unlocks the international door. The only reason my family and I were granted entry into Canada was our status as fully vaccinated individuals. Those two shots are what allowed me to have a three week experience filled with happiness, family fun and lots of sightseeing.
From walking on Crescent Street and St. Catherine Street to visiting Tadoussac and Quebec City, I was able to experience the youthful hustle and bustle of Montreal without the worry of contracting a deadly virus. My family was safe. I was safe. That peace of mind left me free to truly take advantage of my trip, my time with family, and my plans to see what Canada had to offer.
I saw young folks sitting and socializing in cafes. I walked the crowded streets of Montreal’s Old Port. I ate at the most delicious rooftop restaurants downtown. I visited the famous Chateau Frontenac in all its luxury and glory. Most importantly, I witnessed the carefree and life-loving attitude of the Canadian people, a representation of the normality that can be achieved after mass vaccination. No worries. No health threats. Just a nation taking full advantage of human interaction after surviving a global obstacle. After all, isn’t that the ultimate goal?
I’m 21. I’m vaccinated. I’m young. I’m ready to live life to the fullest. I’m determined to see so much of the world. I don’t have any more time to lose. Chances are neither do you.