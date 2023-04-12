The inevitable has finally happened — a former president has been indicted on criminal charges for the first time in the history of the United States. If you are like me, you might be in awe that this has actually happened. Just two years ago, President Donald Trump sat in the most powerful seat in the nation, with the power to deploy nuclear weapons, extend pardons and issue executive orders. Now, he faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud.
Earlier this week, the former president was indicted for reasons relating to alleged hush money paid to adult-film star Stormy Daniels. Although it may appear that Trump is immune from any sort of punishment, his money, allies and ex-presidential power will not stop his indictment from sending a strong message to the future of leadership in America. On April 4, the former president turned himself in at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and appeared in court.
It is safe to say that Trump’s presidency was unprecedented — and not in a good way. Throughout his term, Trump issued hateful rhetoric, mobilized rioters to storm the capital and intensified polarization. The fact that Trump’s indictment came from hush money is almost ironic since it’s a part of his “not-so-bad” offenses. Still, this indictment represents consequences for Trump’s improper actions, which he has escaped time and time again.
This will serve a powerful representation — that no one, no matter how powerful or wealthy, is above the law.
Before we get too ahead of ourselves, it is best to keep our expectations minimal. Trump will likely never spend a second in a jail cell due to this arrest. However, this indictment may serve to reign in his ultimate power over the Republican party. Despite losing the 2020 presidential election, Trump continues to have his sights set on 2024. While much is left to uncertainty, his indictment might prevent him from running.
Although the premise of the indictment surrounds hush money, it means so much more. Trump’s reign harmed American democracy in many ways. In 2020, the U.S. dropped from number 15 to 17 on the Human Freedom Index. Our democratic image was significantly tarnished from the election of Trump.
Trump’s presidency seemingly left the U.S. in flames. He left office making staunch accusations of election fraud and mobilized the capital insurrection. Throughout his presidency, his hateful rhetoric pinned communities against one another, intensifying polarization. His conservative policies, while favorable to some, certainly set progress in America back many years.
Trump’s rise to power led to many negative consequences, making history as one of the most corrupt presidents. As he seeks to regain this power, appealing to Trump loyalists, America should be fearful of what that future could bring.
The former president ruled as a populist leader, deeming himself the “voice of the people” as many populists do. However, most “people” don’t have the ability to issue bribes and utilize their power in the way that Trump has. Trump’s indictment shows that no one is above the law and that power does not always win.
Trump’s indictment should only be the first step of many in holding the former president accountable for his past abuses. In Georgia, a special grand jury has convened to investigate Trump’s role in election interference. Some leaders are beginning to take a stand against Trump-ism, so hopefully, there will be consequences for Trump’s attempts at democratic erosion.
If we are to fix the America that Trump has nearly destroyed, we must begin by holding leaders accountable. While Trump’s first indictment may start with the smallest of a long list of offenses that the president has committed, this event still has powerful implications. No one is above the law, no matter how powerful. Those who abuse their power simply cannot win.