On Jan. 11, the U.S. reached a new global record for cases of COVID-19 with 1.35 million in a single day, according to Reuters. Two days later, the Supreme Court blocked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s vaccine requirement for companies with more than 100 employees, leaving millions of Americans at risk of contracting COVID-19.
The requirement would have mandated 84 million private-sector workers to either be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. If businesses failed to comply, they would have faced fines of up to $13,600.
Luckily, a few large companies such as United Airlines, McDonald’s and Tyson Foods continue to enforce their own vaccine mandates for corporate offices.
Still, not all workers receive these mandates. The United States’ two largest employers, Amazon and Walmart, have failed to issue company-wide mandates. Instead, they have put profits over people.
Although it is not a private corporation, the University System of Georgia has similarly stopped short of mandating vaccines or masks at its institutions. While it has the ability to enforce its own mandate, it chooses not to impose one at the expense of workers and students at its institutions, including the University of Georgia.
Like big business, universities are choosing tuition profits over the public health and safety of workers and students. Perhaps OSHA’s vaccine requirement could have established precedent as UGA drafted its own policies, but without such a mandate the university is less incentivized to do so.
Some UGA employees, however, are already covered by a different mandate. On Sep. 9, 2021, Biden signed an executive order requiring most federal contractors, including universities, to have all covered employees vaccinated. The employees included in this order would be anyone that works on or is in connection with a federal contract.
Like the OSHA mandate, this executive order faced judicial hindrance. On Dec. 7, 2021, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia granted a preliminary injunction against the order, blocking it from going into effect. Therefore, covered employees no longer needed to be vaccinated, keeping them and the students they come into contact with at higher risk for contracting COVID-19.
Instead of fighting the injunction, USG and UGA included, remain passive in watching the legal battle unfold — they continue to only “strongly encourage vaccination against COVID-19.”
Unfortunately for workers, large companies and UGA have chosen profits, not science nor law.
Innocent lives cannot wait for corporate overhead, so employees must take steps on their own to protect their lives and those of co-workers.
While unions cannot force employees to get vaccinated, they can bargain with employers. Through collective bargaining, employees and employers can reach an agreement on vaccination policy, such as exceptions for medical and religious reasons and time off for employees to receive the shot.
Despite rejection of the OSHA requirements, the Supreme Court allowed a mandate from the Department of Health and Human Services, which requires full vaccination of all health care workers at facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs. This applies to more than 10 million employees at 76,000 medical facilities across the country.
Due to the HHS’s mission to protect patients’ health and security, the Court found that vaccination against COVID-19 for health care workers was necessary.
The Court does not seem to understand the risk of failing to impose broad vaccine mandates. While it is made up of legal and constitutional experts, the justices are neither epidemiologists nor expert policymakers.
They lack understanding of how the virus spreads but have the power to block any mandate. Even if the Court did have the power to provide any meaningful substitute, its justices are not educated in science or policy and would not be able to effectively slow the spread of COVID-19.
Workers around the country continue to be at risk. For the everyday American worker, the call is clear: workers must start to take a stand against big business and their policies.