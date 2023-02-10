Hot off the heels of back-to-back national championships, the University of Georgia football team clearly deserves all of the acclaim it’s getting. With a long history of football stretching back to 1892, UGA gains students, fans, and revenue from its football team’s rampant success.
Unfortunately, UGA’s reputation as a major SEC football school detracts from its other sports. After all, who would stop to consider other sports when UGA already has one so noteworthy? But this does not have to, and should not, be the case. Just because UGA is a “football school” does not mean that UGA’s other teams are not worthy of the same attention and support from fans.
Without a doubt, football is the most popular sport at UGA. And for good reason, the team brings in millions in revenue and puts UGA on the map not just as a notable academic institution but as an athletic powerhouse. However, football’s success may overshadow UGA’s other which often go unrecognized and under-appreciated despite the hard work the athletes put in.
Anyone who’s attended a UGA home game can feel the school spirit in the air. If the game starts at noon or 3:30 p.m. (which has unfortunately been happening lately,) tailgaters will start pumping up the music in the wee hours of the morning. Students and fans will then pour into Sanford Stadium to cheer on their beloved football team. Sports stations broadcast the game live on national television with millions tuning in. The 2022 Peach Bowl achieved peak viewership for all college football games of the season at 22.45 million views.
Considering the hype around college football, it seems almost impossible that anything else could compare. Yet, non-football sports also raise school spirit by creating a community around a shared passion, just in a sized-down format.
Surprisingly, the smaller audiences at other sports’ games can actually increase school spirit in some ways that the boisterous atmosphere of football cannot. Because of the smaller spaces in Stegeman, Ramsey and other sporting arenas, students gather closer together while the crowds still remain less overwhelming than those in Sanford. The tighter venue creates a closer sense of community. Audience members feel more like participants in the event than they might at Sanford.
Additionally, the UGA Athletic Association keeps the games interesting during pauses by launching t-shirts into the crowd or passing out food and beverages at random. Athletic events also come with the promise of earning points toward rewards. Students can track their attendance using the Commit to the G app to score items including merchandise and pizza. Of course, there’s also the obvious benefit that non-football events are completely free to students, enabling more students to build a sense of community at UGA.
Regardless of the other reasons for attending non-football events, one crucial and often under-discussed reason is diversity. As an institution of higher learning, UGA benefits when it includes students of diverse backgrounds and interests because [why is this diversity beneficial?]. That diversity of interests should be reflected in sports as much as any other field. Attending non-football sporting events is an excellent way to celebrate the many interests of UGA’s more than 30,000 students, rather than just focusing on football.
While much of UGA’s school spirit is owed to the football team, that doesn’t mean other sports aren’t worth watching. If students want to fully experience all that UGA athletics has to offer, they should start attending non-football events whether it be baseball or swimming.