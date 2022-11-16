The University of Georgia Bulldogs will officially be playing Louisiana State University in the 2022 Southeastern Conference Championship at the Mercedes Benz Stadium. With an undefeated season and being ranked as number 1 in the nation, the atmosphere before a football game on Saturday holds excitement and confidence.
However, are UGA students as excited and confident in their academics as they are about football?
When I saw that UGA was ranked 16th in the nation for top public schools, I was honestly surprised. We are the oldest public university in the United States. Even getting accepted required navigating a rigorous process, and on top of that, we’re ranked first in the nation for college football. Despite this, browsing the list of the public universities above UGA, I began to see that we may not be getting all of the resources and assets we deserve.
To put this into perspective financially, the total expenses for UGA to operate in 2021 was $1,897,646,238.50, but UGA only spent about 2.1% of the university’s expenditures on student services.
Madelyn Willis, a senior environmental sciences major, says she feels that UGA values athletics and athletes more than its students.
“Students are having to go to more extreme limits to be able to get to their classes, just because there’s not enough parking,” Willis said. “But almost every sport has super up-to-date equipment for everything.”
In my own experience, when walking into Gilbert Hall, which holds the Department for Romance Languages and Women Studies, I feel like I’m being transported back to the 1970s — and I kind of am. The building was first constructed in 1940 but then renovated in the ‘70s, and hasn’t been touched since. The flickering lights and smell of old carpets set the scene very well.
But within the newly-renovated $170 million football facility, the football team can practice, train, eat, get a haircut and swim in multiple hydrotherapy pools. There is even a uniform display room that is only accessible by facial recognition. It includes “black mirrored acrylic walls and faux-leather vertical panels that slide to reveal uniforms and athletic gear” according to Insider news.
Many buildings on UGA’s campus contain very difficult layouts to navigate, with many classrooms and offices for professors in dungeon-like rooms without any windows. There is no state-of-the-art technology or personality to these buildings, and some would likely even be avoided during UGA prospective student tours.
It’s difficult to evaluate exactly how a school should distribute its funds to create the best experience for students and faculty. I will be the first to tell you winning a national championship contributes to that experience greatly.
But as much as I applaud football wins, there is also a disparity in finances and attentiveness when the students don’t have easy access to mental health services, parking, affordable housing and so much more.
For example, as I was inquiring about a therapist provided through Counseling and Psychiatric Services here at UGA, I was told I’d be put on a two-month-long waitlist before being seen. I am still on this list.
Additionally, the Tate Student Center has not been renovated since 2009 when there was an expansion for new eating areas and meeting spaces.
While I cannot directly attribute these problems to the spending on athletics, it does highlight the much necessary boost in funding to student services that we deserve.
Though football fans fear not, there will be a $68.5 million update to Sanford Stadium. In an interview with the Atlanta Journal Constitution, UGA President Jere Morehead said, “Of all things that we’re doing, I think our fans are going to appreciate dealing with that congestion the most.”
Instead of caring about student mental health and well-being, Morehead seems much more concerned about the well-being and happiness of UGA football fans rather than its own students. It’s no coincidence that Morehead became president of the SEC last year.
Morehead and UGA leaders must deeply reflect on how its university has become centered more around athletics than rather academics and student success. The students that drive this reputation deserve better.