On Nov. 8, voters across Georgia, including students at the University of Georgia, will cast their ballots in midterm elections.Races include state offices such as the gubernatorial, lieutenant governor and secretary of state as well as federal offices such as the United States Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. Every one of these seats have been hotly contested with incumbents from both parties — namely Gov. Brian Kemp and Sen. Raphael Warnock — heavily campaigning to keep their jobs.
But one group, the fraternities and sororities that make up the Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council, may have more power than the rest of us.
On the national level, fraternities and sororities represent a huge political machine. The Fraternity and Sorority Political Action Committee, or FratPAC, donates hundreds of thousands of dollars to politicians that will defend fraternities and sororities from regulations by universities.
While FratPAC deems themselves as bipartisan, the majority of contributions from the PAC have gone toward Republican candidates since 2010. Currently, the PAC has spent $784,341 in the 2022 election cycle, and so far the trend has continued: More than 52% of contributions to federal candidates have gone toward Republicans.
Even if the contributions were not partisan-based, the legislation that FratPAC fights for — or against — is disturbing. In 2012, Harrison Kowiak, a student at Lenoire-Rhyne University, died from fraternal hazing. The PAC lobbied against anti-hazing legislation brought up by Rep. Frederica Wilson, a self-proclaimed “Haze Buster.”
The legislation would have forced states to make hazing a felony or risk losing federal transportation funding. Students that were sanctioned for hazing would lose eligibility for financial aid, unless individually declared eligible by university presidents.
Though, in part thanks to FratPAC, the legislation seems to have died before reaching a vote; However, more recent bills have been introduced to reduce hazing such as the Report and Educate About Campus Hazing Act, or REACH Act, by Rep. Lucy McBath.
The PAC also lobbied against the broadened guidelines by the U.S. Department of Education for how universities investigate sexual assault as well as tax breaks for fraternities and sororities.
Locally, fraternities and sororities have made efforts to become more inclusive. In 2020, IFC and Panhellenic Council established a permanent Committee on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at UGA to acknowledge the current status of Greek life, understand the current demographics and develop a “diversity, equity and inclusion vision for Greek life.”
But the effect of this committee is questionable. Shortly after the introduction of the committee, racist, homophonic, sexist and antisemitic messages in a Lambda Chi Alpha group chat were revealed in September 2020.
While the chapter self-suspended after backlash occurred from the comments, there were no more repercussions. Life went on as usual for the rest of UGA Greek life — perhaps more careful of what they say in group chats.
Brian Kemp, a brother of Lambda Chi Alpha, never made comments on what occurred and the most we heard from UGA administration was a three-sentenced statement, which kept the chapter unnamed and condemned the behavior.
But I’m not here to talk about the bigotry that is perhaps bred by Greek life institutions, what about the political power of UGA frats and sororities?
The Red & Black made multiple requests for comments to UGA IFC and Panhellenic Council about the extent to which fraternities and sororities can show political support, but no response was given.
Instead, I must rely on my own personal observations of members from Greek life. I have seen campaign signs in support of candidates outside of frat houses. I have seen members wear “Run Herschel, Run” buttons to football games and other events, right next to their Greek letters. I have heard members loudly support typically conservative political opinions openly — specifically a wish to not post anything LGBTQ+ supportive during Pride month as not all members “feel that way.”
While I cannot verify if these actions were sanctioned due to IFC’s and Panhellenic Council's lack of response, I think it still points out a larger issue.
In an age of inclusion, Greek life further polarizes themselves by having any political opinion — Republican or Democrat. If they truly wish to create an inclusive environment to foster brotherhood or sisterhood, I think the best mode of action is to stay out of the political sphere, especially as politics becomes further divided in Georgia — and across the country.