As a giddy, wide-eyed freshman, I initially felt enthusiastic over the tiniest things — preparing decorations for my dorm, meeting up with my prospective roommate and arranging my schedule — until I attended orientation this summer. Here is where I first felt being agnostic made me an outcast at the University of Georgia.
My personal experience is incredibly ironic. I am agnostic, meaning I don’t know if God is real or not, and I have no desire to find out. At UGA, I attended a required orientation session titled “One UGA.” The seminar explained in an emotional, slam poetry-ish way that UGA values the diversity of all its students. “Everyone is welcome. We are one UGA.” During the presentation, each of the 20 orientation leaders gave an “I am” statement to address an important part of their identity. Four of the 20 leaders discussed how UGA brought them closer to their religion, specifically to Jesus Christ.
UGA touts its over 700 clubs in almost every other sentence. To give credit where credit is due, only 60 of these organizations are faith-based, according to the UGA Involvement Network. However, at orientation, I found that a majority of the club tables were religious, particularly Christian. To me, this highlighted the missionary role that Christianity takes on, as one of its fundamentals is to spread this ideology.
As I looked at the descriptions of the religious organizations, I found a common theme. The Athens Campus Ministry hopes to “reach the Athens and UGA community to [show them] the simple truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” and the Christian Campus Fellowship aims to give students a place to “be welcomed and feel at home.” These missions imply that without faith you cannot find community, leading someone new on campus, like me, to feel out of place due to the exclusivity of religion.
Although Christianity claims to cultivate a community for people, it leaves out that this community is only for like-minded individuals. Therefore, it excludes a portion of the population and makes them feel unwanted, uncomfortable and insecure in their own belief systems.
Don’t get me wrong. I respect religious beliefs and completely understand that religion becomes a vital part of self-identity. However, this concept begins to uncover a deeper, more systemic problem. Not everyone is religious. Not everyone believes in God. What many Christians believe to be a force to bring people together can begin to tear communities apart.
For example, we see this as religion creates conflict in politics regarding healthcare, education and even foreign affairs. Despite feeling this way, I still experience FOMO, or fear of missing out, while trying to discover my own community in this new phase of life. I want to join groups to cultivate a feeling of family and connection, but it seems that the only place to do this is through church. There are not enough communities for those who don’t subscribe to Christianity.
Religious identity is seeping into our larger U.S. institutions as well. Church and state stand to become a blended entity, especially in light of several recent court rulings. Roe v. Wade has been overturned. Carson v. Makin requires Maine to pay for the tuition of students who wish to attend spiritual schools, and prayer is now allowed in K-12 classrooms, according to documents from the U.S. Supreme Court.
These decisions demonstrate how atheist and agnostic students, such as myself, are left behind the moment they walk into the public education system.
I will leave you with this. Imagine sitting around the table saying a prayer before you eat. I am the girl with my eyes open, glancing awkwardly around.
This simple act symbolizes how Christianity makes people feel different and alone — a feeling I know I am only beginning to experience at UGA.