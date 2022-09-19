In the current culture of academics, the ones that work hard and efficiently are the ones that usually perform well. There is a strong motivation to prove ourselves and express our true capabilities in the hopes of receiving a good grade.
Hence, there is little to no mention of minimizing our activity – our rate of productivity would slow down – and if we are the sort of people who enjoy accomplishing things, it would seem absurd to entertain the possibility of slowing down.
The University of Georgia states their main objectives for academic excellence in three short points: to “establish a national reputation for the University of Georgia as one of America’s top universities,” “increase visibility of the commitment to academic excellence and our focus on excellence,” and “gain appropriate credit and recognition for the university’s role in preparing leaders and providing opportunities.”
These points place a strong emphasis on academic excellence and national reputation, and the university’s role in the development of future leaders, but make no explicit mention of their commitment to students beyond these goals.
If the university is committed to the goal of furthering its reputation for being an institution grounded in excellence, then it ought to place more of an emphasis on its students in its messaging.
Without the students, UGA would have no viability as an entity whatsoever. However, this point is not made clear because any observer of the web-page can see that the brand is fixated more on how the message is received rather than expressing their commitment to students.
In 1993, author George Ritzer put forth the notion of “McDonaldization” in his book “The McDonaldization of Society,” pointing out four main traits that are common to bureaucratic organizations, including multi-million dollar companies and institutions of higher learning: efficiency, predictability, calculability and control.
At every one of these McDonaldized organizations across the country, we can expect our visit to follow a specific formula.
The menu is predictable and there are no McDonald’s in the United States that offer one thing that another does not, provided that all the equipment is in working order. After placing our order, the employees have a perfected method of making burgers and fries that minimizes as much time as possible.
Though this method of conducting business may work well for McDonald’s, it conflicts with the core values of higher learning, according to University of Derby in England professor Dennis Hayes, author of “Beyond McDonaldization: Visions of Higher Education.”
Academics is not the same “to-go commodity” as burgers and fries, according to North West University professor Tom Larney.
Once these bureaucratic systems are put in place and third-party companies, such as Niche, are ranking universities according to a number of factors that they deem relevant, there is a semblance of quality control for prospective customers, or incoming students, to make decisions.
However, this rationality leads to the “McDonaldization paradox” where this post-bureaucratized academic culture is one that discourages creativity and intellectual laziness. As Hayes states in his book, he is a proponent for the “Socratic University” which would restore creative and critical thinking as something that has been lost with the modern-day university.
Along Hayes’ same line of reasoning, it is terrible to see that contemporary academics has lost its focus in guiding their students towards the original pursuits of academics as an agent towards self-actualization.
We are the means for reaching the goals that are stated by the bureaucratized organization, yet there is no incentive to treat us as ends in and of ourselves. The objective of bureaucracy as an efficient money-making system and the objective of academics conflict. If the balance is tilted towards making the most products as quickly as possible, the quality of the students are compromised for quantity.
Each year, McDonald’s sells its burgers, and the university churns out its graduates. And according to the operations of these institutions, there is no sign of slowing down. But this is simply not how people operate, there is an inherent need to slow down and take a moment to rest.
Given that the burden of responsibility for care and well-being does not rest on institutions, and the very real fact that bureaucratic systems merely operate under the pretense of accumulating further wealth and prestige with no consideration of its customers and students. Then how should we go about implementing the time to look after ourselves?
First, we must consider the value of looking after ourselves, whether it be taking a class on philosophy that can cultivate our critical thinking skills or by listening to podcasts that can improve how we think. But ultimately, the decision to take care of oneself is personal and depends on our own individual priorities.
Furthermore, if the issue is that we are operating in a bureaucratized institution that literally cannot afford to care less about us, we must take our wellbeing and the wellbeing of other individuals seriously. It is a matter of preserving humanistic traits among individuals that is not present in the operations of bureaucracy.