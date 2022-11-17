As I walked throughout campus the first couple of weeks in November, I couldn’t help but notice the lack of mentions toward Native American Heritage Month. I heard professors ask students what their Thanksgiving plans are but make little acknowledgement of the Indigenous history behind the holiday. While I can’t blame the institution entirely for not being educated about Native American history and culture, the University of Georgia should still share what they know — the Indigenous land they’re built on.
As of Fall 2021, Indigenous students make up only around 0.001% of student enrollment but that does not mean their culture is insignificant. Native American history still should be taught to everyone that walks UGA’s campus.
While researching, I found it difficult to find any information from the university about what Indigenous tribe’s land UGA lies on. Most of what I found about the Indigenous history of Athens’ land was either outdated or disreputable. Despite this minor setback, I learned that before the university or the bustling downtown scene of Athens came to be, the Creek and Cherokee tribes owned the land.
UGA must do more
Similar to other significant heritage months, UGA does very little to actually celebrate Native American Heritage Month, other than some acts of tokenism of Indigenous students. While the Institute of Native American Studies is a program offered by the university, UGA leaves it to the professors to teach students what they find most valuable. What may seem valuable to professors might not be everything students need to know, including the campus’ Indigenous students.
Instead, celebrations are left up to student-run organizations like the Native American Student Association.
UGA could, at the very least, acknowledge and share with its students that the beautiful, well-known campus they study at was built on stolen land — taken from the ancestors of some students that now attend the university.
Acknowledgments are only the first step
As the National Museum of the American Indian explains, learning about the land you built on is valuable and should be motivated by a genuine desire to support Native peoples. Companies and businesses need to stop shallow acknowledgements of heritage months which serve to check boxes off lists. It’s time to learn about and truly appreciate these communities.
Despite the lack of acknowledgement from the university, it is public knowledge that UGA was built on stolen land, and Native Land Digital makes it easy for us to see on a map.
The Cherokee are the largest Native American tribe in the United States, living and farming up to the 1700s throughout North Carolina and northern Georgia, including Athens. After the Indian Removal Act, the Cherokees were forced to move west during the 1830s and 1840s, leaving behind the land they spent their lives on and surrendering it to colonists.
Even as a senior at UGA, I’ve never heard the school make any mention of this history. Unfortunately, I don’t think UGA will actively acknowledge or educate students about the land it stole any time soon — but they wouldn’t forget to make a graphic about the 36% minority freshman enrollment to make the school look better.
Celebrating on the individual level
Though UGA won’t celebrate Native American Heritage Month to any real extent, students and others can educate themselves on student-led and local events and celebrate individually. Here are some simple ways you can support the Indigenous community around Athens:
Attend a NASA Celebration. The Native American Student Association has already held three celebratory events, and the last two are approaching. The last will be an exhibition on Nov. 30, calling attention to Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women, a movement dedicated to ending violence against Native American Women.
Listen to a podcast that highlights the significance of Native American Heritage Month. Podcasts are my favorite way to quickly learn about a topic on the go, and the National Public Radio or NPR has a list of them dedicated to learning about NAHM alone.
Speak to members of local Indigenous communities. Whether it’s at a NASA meeting or a celebration downtown, I think learning about something you’re unfamiliar with from a person of that lived experience is the most meaningful. History likes to portray Native American tribes as something that occurred only in the past, but there are 574 tribes recognized by the Bureau of Indian Affairs today. We need to remind ourselves to step outside of our bubbles to meet real-life resources who can teach us that Indigenous history is still very present.
While the Indigenous community at UGA remains one of the smallest year after year, they still deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated by larger communities. And this seems to be the consensus across every month that celebrates an underrepresented community and culture.