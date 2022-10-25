Around this time last year, I decided that I needed a therapist. I’m not ashamed to admit this — I was simply dealing with the many stressors associated with college and, in fact, I think that most people could benefit from one. As I saw my mental health gradually worsen, I knew that I needed to find someone to talk to.
I began the process of searching for a therapist. Honestly, I expected the process to go much easier than it did. I didn’t want to draw any attention to the fact that I wanted to talk to someone, so I thought that going through the University Health Center would be my best option, as this would provide affordable and easy access to mental health services.
To my surprise, it was far more difficult to go through UHC than I thought. I wasn’t even able to simply sign up for a screening to get matched with a therapist — they had no availability for months. I eventually gave up, frustrated, and opted into looking elsewhere. Throughout the year, I soon learned that other students had similar experiences.
Put simply, we need better mental health resources on campus. Honestly, I almost gave up my search for a therapist entirely when I hit this wall. I’m glad that I pursued other options, but it shouldn’t be this difficult.
Especially in college, students need easy access to such resources. According to a survey from April 2020, 39% of students experience significant mental health issues. Furthermore, 67% of those between the ages of 18-24 experience anxiety and depression but don’t seek treatment. And with suicide being the leading cause of death among college students, access to treatment is of the most importance.
In the University of Georgia’s case, even a willingness to seek treatment doesn’t necessarily mean that you will have convenient access to it. Sure, UGA does have the Counseling and Psychiatric Services Program, or CAPS, but this is merely for show if it is difficult for students to access it.
Admittedly, CAPS does offer a series of group counseling sessions. Many of these sessions are scheduled with certain topics. This program might be beneficial to those who seek this type of support. However, for others, they might be looking for more individualized services.
Therapy is expensive — and accessing such services through public universities is one way to alleviate this burden. On average, most individuals without insurance spend $100 for one hour-long session in Georgia. With people seeking therapy on a weekly or biweekly basis, this cost can easily add up.
As I’m sure we all know by now, mental health can quickly worsen if it is not dealt with — to points that are devastating. This is no simple thing to dance around — we need better mental health resources on campus now. CAPS must do better at treating those who are so vulnerable to mental health challenges in society.