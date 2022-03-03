The first day of a new semester is typically filled with a mix of excitement and worry. Students look forward to meeting their professors for the first time and talking to new classmates, accompanied with the stress of finding the right classroom and participating in awkward icebreakers.
Karsyn Van Houten is a first-year intended art major, a Red & Black design contributor and a full-time wheelchair user. On her first day of freshman year, she went to her Intro to International Relations class in Brown Hall, excited to learn about the topic. However, when she arrived, she found that there was no way to reach her classroom located on the second floor, as there was no elevator to be found. She had to drop the class.
There are many parts of campus that are not accommodated for students with disabilities. For the short period of time that Van Houten has been on campus, she has experienced many obstacles.
In addition to the stress of class management, students with disabilities have to worry about factors such as locating a wheelchair ramp, making sure the one accessible seat in class isn’t taken, and getting on a bus with a driver who is knowledgeable about ensuring safety for disabled students.
Some buildings, especially those on North Campus, are not accessible at all. Many of these buildings lack elevators and wide entryways for students to get to their classes.
Among the many issues Van Houten faces is the overall lack of accessible wheelchair ramps on campus. Many of the ramps are located on the far side of buildings and are hard to find. Although there are a few signs pointing to wheelchair ramps, they are often vague or hidden to the extent that students don’t know where to go.
When students eventually find the ramps, they are near impossible to get up without a motor. For manual wheelchair users like Van Houten, these ramps are steep and difficult to maneuver, and it exhausts nearly all of her energy just to get to where she needs to go. Luckily, she is able to navigate this with her detachable motor, but this is not a benefit that everyone has access to.
“This campus is really discouraging as a handicapped student because the university would make the campus more accessible if they really valued me,” Van Houten said.
The school also lacks handicap buttons on the front doors to some buildings. Although some might be able to make the lack of buttons work, it may come at the cost of scuffed wheelchairs and shoes. Maintenance will install buttons if requested, but it comes as an afterthought, and students with disabilities have to experience difficulty before receiving proper accommodations.
The issue goes beyond simply entering buildings; it lies within them as well. In some of the larger lecture halls, such as those in the Zell B. Miller Learning Center, there is a platform system in which each level of desks is up a set of stairs. For students with physical disabilities like Van Houten, she is given no choice of where to sit – she either has to sit at the very top or bottom of the room, which can feel isolating.
Even buses are not well equipped for students with disabilities. Some bus drivers don’t know how to work the ties for chairs, leaving many students feeling insecure. There have also been many instances where bus ramps have been broken. While the school does have a paratransit system, it is often late, and students often want to ride the bus with their friends.
The overall geography of this campus is inaccessible. While renovations to campus buildings and property may be difficult, students with disabilities should be taken into consideration for future construction projects. UGA needs to do a better job of ensuring that this campus meets the needs of everyone, students with disabilities included.
“This campus is just not accessible and I want to love this university 100%, but there are some days that I need help getting up and it affects my week,” Van Houten said.