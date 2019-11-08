Whether we like it or not, technology is here to stay and the amount of data created each day continues to grow. The exponential growth of big data has skyrocketed the demand for data scientists and workers with data analytics skills, and while computer coding sounds daunting, entering the job search process with a strong data analysis background will make you the most sought-after employee, but it’s up to universities to encourage its students to take on data analytics.
According to SAS, data analytics doesn’t simply affect the technology sector — it’s being used throughout the nation in nearly every field. More businesses are beginning to see the benefits of data analytics in understanding consumer trends and problem solving, and they need young talent that can utilize data analytics to help their businesses succeed. According to PricewaterhouseCoopers, businesses are looking for business people with analytical skills rather than simply analysts. Careers for those with data analytics skills range from data analysts to decision makers such as Chief Information Officer. It’s about being able to take in and utilize data in a way to generate value for the business.
With an ever-tightening job market, data analytics can be the saving grace for students looking to enter the workforce. LinkedIn has found that some of the top skills that companies are looking for in 2019 are cloud computing, working with artificial intelligence and analytical reasoning. The increasing automation of the workplace is also pushing the demand for employees that are data literate. Since technology is now pervasive in nearly every job role, employers are looking for workers that can utilize data and tech to propel their businesses even further. Gaining data analytics and tech skills through university is an excellent way to build your resume and almost guarantees a job right after graduation.
Universities around the nation are taking note of how vital data analytics is becoming for students soon to enter the workforce and have begun introducing multiple pathways for students to put data analytics on their resume. Last year, the University of Georgia unveiled a degree in data science. UGA intends for students in this major to fill the demand from major tech companies like Google and Amazon as well as other sectors such as the airline industry. Not only does UGA have a data science major, but the university also has opportunities for students to obtain a certificate of applied data science as well as a Master of Science in Business Analytics.
Other universities such as the University of Texas at Dallas have incorporated data analytics into fields like geography and political science, and some schools are offering data analytics bootcamps for the non-data science majors. Overall, colleges around the nation, including UGA, are limiting students by isolating data analytics into one department or major. Universities should include some form of data analytics in every major whether it’s through a coding-based project or a required class dedicated to sharpening the use of data science. Non-STEM and non-business majors should also be exposed to applications of data analytics in their fields as well, and that’s where the University of Georgia could do more.
Data work may sound mind-numbingly boring, yet the world’s increased use of technology and the internet has propelled us into an age where data science is a necessity. Through analytics, businesses can find their niche customer bases, figure out how and where to advertise and solve a multitude of problems, and companies need young people skilled in tech and analytics to help them. You don’t have to be a data science major, but consider learning about how you too can use data analytics.
