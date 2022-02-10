The University of Georgia has an overcrowding problem. Everyone has noticed it, including you, if only subconsciously.
You might have noticed the swarm of students gathered in front of the stadium like zombies waiting to enter the bus.
You might have tried to get on the bus yourself, and, like me, found yourself having to stand as there were no seats left for you.
Maybe you have wandered into Tate Student Center around lunchtime, only to find that the Chick-Fil-A line extends beyond the food court, leaking into the common area.
I have attempted a few times to stand in that line myself this semester and even timed how long each attempt took: 34 minutes, 42 minutes, 29 minutes. Luckily, I don’t have a class around lunchtime, but some people certainly do, and they won’t be eating a meal that day unless they pack a lunch for themselves.
It is also near impossible to find a convenient place to eat. The Zell B. Miller Learning Center is often where I bring my food, and there is very rarely any available seating, public or private, below the fourth floor.
If you want to study quietly, take a private call, or even take a test with the often mandatory Respondus Lockdown browser, for which you need a private area, you’re out of luck – study rooms are always occupied.
Even crossing the street on campus is a dangerous game, as hundreds of students with their heads down in their phones attempt to cross at the same time at peak class change hours, with a special shoutout to Baldwin Street in front of Park Hall, where I have personally seen people pushed and trampled in the middle of the intersection.
Perhaps you have even tried to find parking on campus, of which there is no free parking unless you wake up at 5 a.m. to attempt to get a street spot on Baxter.
Priority is supposedly given to upperclassmen for parking passes in many parking decks. I am an upperclassman. However, when I tried to apply for a parking pass last semester, just a few days after applications opened, I was already number 374 on the waiting list, a number that has not changed much since I applied.
Even gyms, including ones not on campus, are regularly packed to the brim, making it difficult to find available equipment and get in a decent workout.
Yet, UGA continues to admit record numbers of students and even boasts about it, despite seemingly adding almost no infrastructure to accommodate the new massive influx of students every semester.
Regardless of any COVID concerns, UGA is overcrowded, no doubt about it.
People have complained about this for years and rightfully so, and yet nothing has been done to create any substantial change to the crowding problem, least of all during the pandemic, due to which it is advised to avoid big crowds.
There are, of course, a few ways in which the overcrowding issue could be alleviated. The university certainly has enough money to spend on adding another parking deck. They could also not allow most first-years to have cars, a common practice at many universities such as Syracuse University and the University of Tampa.
The most obvious solution, however, is the one least likely to be put in place: the university could reduce its admittance rate, which is a little less than 50% currently, down quite a bit and still admit thousands of students every application cycle.
By doing this, the university could still maintain its large student body while increasing its ranking across the board. If only 10% fewer people enrolled, that would be a decrease of almost 600, which would certainly free up a few seats on the bus if nothing else.
If the university were to do this, it would be upping the prestige of the school and may also lead to becoming a truly well-respected “Public Ivy” like University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill or University of Texas at Austin instead of consistently finishing lower than average in rankings amongst similar schools.
Of course, UGA is a good school, and is well respected both by me and by many others, both in and out of state. However, with a few changes, the university could provide better conditions for students who go here and improve the reputation of the school.