The University of Georgia is highly ranked, coming in at number 10 on a list of the best public universities in the United States, according to the college rankings platform Niche. This renowned reputation allows for a plethora of benefits, along with plenty of increased interest from prospective students. Nearly 40,000 applications were submitted for the fall semester of 2022, and over 6,200 freshmen were welcomed to UGA last month, both record-setting statistics.
It makes sense why UGA continues to proudly admit a record-breaking number of freshmen each year. More students equals more tuition money which means expanded resources, but the infrastructure required to support these students remains lackluster.
While more tuition money may seem beneficial for the university, given the many programs that deserve investment, UGA must maintain a careful balancing act between student capacity and increased funding.
Upperclassmen have no doubt noticed how difficult it has become to carve out space for themselves on a campus that once prioritized support for individual students. Wasting precious study time wandering around the Tate Student Center or Zell B. Miller Learning Center looking for an open seat, wading through crowds in the Bolton Dining Commons to try and squeeze in a quick meal between classes or rushing to seemingly scarce buses in an often fruitless attempt to fit through the closing doors are experiences every UGA student is becoming familiar with.
While these experiences can leave any student with indescribable frustration on an already stressful day, they become mere annoyances when compared with the much more dire consequences of UGA’s lack of foresight. While housing should be a guaranteed, dependable resource as one starts their college year, many students are left scrambling for options.
UGA is seemingly aware of the issue but succeeds only in applying Band-Aids to bullet wounds.
In the spring, administration attempted to remedy the problem by offering massive reductions in rent to upperclassmen who agreed to move out of the residence halls for the following semester. Furthermore, they built a new freshman residence hall, Black-Diallo-Miller Hall, that houses 525 new students. While these were valiant efforts, they were not enough.
UGA was successful in ensuring that all students living on campus have residency, which, to be fair, is the extent of their technical obligations. However, UGA should be mindful as they throw off-campus students to the wolves, not to mention the negative impact on Athens residents who have to deal with rising rent prices due to high demand.
The disastrous outcome at the William apartment is, unfortunately, the exact case in point. Students were expecting newly constructed, luxury apartments conveniently located close to campus and were instead blindsided by delayed construction and empty promises of a resolution by mid-September.
Students were placed in various hotel rooms throughout downtown Athens, but this temporary solution comes with a strict termination date. Many of the hotel rooms currently occupied by students are pre-booked by ticket holders for the upcoming football season. With the move-in date continuously pushed back, many students are panicking, fearing displacement as the apartment’s managing corporation continues to dodge questions.
As any UGA student knows, trying to find housing as late as spring semester can prove difficult, let alone a full month into the next school year. While UGA certainly is not at fault for the William’s lack of planning, they have only exacerbated the problem by letting in thousands of incoming students who take up viable housing alternatives.
At best, this unfortunate unfolding of events serves as a cautionary tale, but at worst, it’s a horror story. As these students struggle with the unimaginable stress of unstable housing, grappling with academics and extracurriculars in tandem, the least UGA could do is acknowledge their own complicity. If our university cannot offer the provisions of success to every student, they have no right to continue to oversaturate the limited resources they, and the surrounding Athens community, offer.