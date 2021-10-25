My introduction to business course was hands down the best and most valuable course I have taken throughout my college career. I took it during my freshman year at the University of North Georgia, and let me tell you — the class changed my life.
It went far beyond the surface level of what one may think is taught in an introductory business course. I learned how to build my resume and portfolio, how to be a successful interviewee and how to “double” my interviews as a time to ask future employers about the company environment and their experiences.
All of those tips and more have allowed me to secure several internships and job opportunities during the two and a half years since taking the course. Because of these invaluable skills that can assist students regardless of major choice, every college student should take an introduction to business class. The problem is, such a class doesn’t exist at the University of Georgia.
There are introductory business classes including accounting, economics, management information systems and others. These classes, however, don’t teach the basic, foundational skills that every student needs, no matter their major.
To be frank, college students are young, and we often give up if we cannot find the easy way to do things. Not having a universal class to build our basic career knowledge is doing us a disservice.
Sophomore marketing and international business major Elisa Fontanillas pointed out the responsibility of the student to find their own resources. “A lot of those skills that need to be taught can be found through other resources at UGA, so it depends on the student to reach out and find those resources,” Fontanillas said.
Herein lies the problem — students should not have to search for this information. If UGA students were equipped with a class that builds upon those very skills, as I was offered at UNG, they wouldn’t be stuck trying to find the proper channels on their own.
My introductory business class taught me two key takeaways that have led to my success: resumes — how to format one, how to communicate my experiences and what not to say; and interviewing — how to conduct myself and be confident, and how to ask my interviewer questions about their experiences with the company.
Not everyone has the knowledge and confidence with interviewing and business skills that the course helped me gain. Sophomore advertising major John Atkinson recognized that many college students are lacking in these areas.
“Resume building is a key skill that not a lot of people have and you won't find actively shared. It’s something you'll have to look for on your own,” Atkinson said. This is yet again an issue that lacking an introductory business course causes for UGA students. A class dedicated to teaching business foundations to non-business major students will catapult all of us into successful careers, regardless of our different studies.
Beyond the surface level, the intro business class changed my perspectives and the way I carry myself. I learned about my personality and learning traits. I learned how to interview without my hands shaking like leaves from my anxiety. I learned how to feel confident presenting to a room full of strangers, knowing that I did the best I could. I learned that the secret to being memorable is to send a thank you card after your interview.
College can be difficult. We are in a transitional time and confidence can be shaken. Although not everyone has, I’ve struggled with anxiety. I have crippling stage fright and am always afraid that I’m not impressive enough or saying the right things. In a recent interview, I thought I presented myself as just mediocre, but I got the job. I credit that success to my introductory business class.
A class like that at UGA could be the difference between an anxious, shaky student who blows their interview because of nerves and inexperience, and a confident student who goes through their interview with flying colors because their college invested in them and left them feeling prepared.