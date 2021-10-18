With Fall Break, Thanksgiving and Hanukkah coming up, plenty of University of Georgia students are planning on traveling home for the holidays. Around 15% of UGA’s current first-year class reside outside of Georgia from over 40 different states. Additionally, 122 students in the class of 2025 are from other countries.
For these students, booking a flight is their only means of getting home, and the closest one to UGA’s campus that can get them there is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Around 80 miles away from the heart of Athens, the drive to the airport is anywhere from an hour and a half to two hours away depending on the traffic. Despite the far distance from campus, UGA has no shuttle service in place for students.
There are two shuttle options for students to get from Atlanta to Athens and vice versa: Groome Transportation and Megabus. Conveniently, reservations for the shuttle can be booked online. However, round-trip tickets (with multiple stops) cost a whopping $88.
The Megabus service is cheaper, but this option requires students to ride on the MARTA subway system to get from the airport to the Civic Center Station where the bus will pick you up. Nonetheless, out-of-state students are likely not familiar with MARTA, making this travel option extremely difficult for them.
There’s ride-hailing apps, of course, and their prices are no better; an Uber to the international terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson from Athens on a non-holiday, non-class break Sunday in October is nearly $100 before tip. During higher times of traffic, that figure is certain to spike.
Back in 2016, the University of Georgia was awarded $10 million from the state of Georgia to purchase 19 electric buses, and now a fleet of at least 33 of them get students from one end of campus to another. Even though they’ve received vast amounts of funding, UGA has yet to offer a free — or even just slightly cheaper — transportation system to the airport.
Because of the increased demand in domestic and international flights and rising fuel costs, airfares are expected to keep rising in the U.S. as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. This can cause financial stress on those who rely on flights to get to and from campus on top of the additional costs of transportation from the shuttles or ride-hailing.
Out-of-state residents are charged a total estimated cost of $46,490 which is 69.4% higher than Georgia residents’s sticker price. The tuition charged for non-Georgians is $28,830, compared to $9,790 for Georgia residents — nearly three times less — while room and board, books and supplies and other fees come in at around $17,660 for all students. Despite paying significantly more than Georgia residents, out-of-state students do not reap any benefits from their higher costs.
Now that the holidays are right around the corner, it is imperative that UGA provides free or cheap transportation for students that need to travel to the airport to get home. The pandemic has already caused tons of financial stress for many families across the U.S. and beyond, especially those who have their children’s college tuition to pay. Now, more than ever, finances should never have to hold students back from going home to spend the holidays with their families.